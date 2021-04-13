Bitcoin, Ethereum Hit New All-Time Highs

The world’s two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization — Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) hit new all-time highs on Tuesday morning, as per market data provider CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $62,659.54 and ETH of $2,201.04.

The surge comes amid the onset of the so-called “alt-season” where other minor cryptocurrencies outperform Bitcoin. The apex cryptocurrency's dominance of the cryptocurrency market is at a two-year record low, standing at 54.8%, as per CMC data. Ethereum's dominance stands at 11.9%.

Dig Deeper: What's Happening With Chilliz, Uniswap, Dogecoin, Stacks, XRP, Nexo Cryptocurrencies Today?

Bitcoin’s market capitalization at press time stands at $1.17 trillion, while that of the entire cryptocurrency market is at $2.13 trillion.

The mega-cap cryptocurrencies hitting new all-time highs come a day ahead of Coinbase’s direct listing on Wednesday.

See Also: How to Buy Coinbase IPO (COIN) Stock

Among recent news, cryptocurrency exchange desk Binance said it was introducing tokenized stocks, starting with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Tesla CEO Elon Musk this weekend also gave a 20% boost to Dogecoin (DOGE).

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.