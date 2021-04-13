fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
336.67
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
337.59
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
411.70
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
137.45
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
162.30
+ 0%

What's Happening With Chilliz, Uniswap, Dogecoin, Stacks, XRP, Nexo Cryptocurrencies Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
April 13, 2021 3:47 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Happening With Chilliz, Uniswap, Dogecoin, Stacks, XRP, Nexo Cryptocurrencies Today?

While Bitcoin (BTC) once again approaches the highs it touched last month, some other coins are even more buoyant over 24 hours, including Chilliz (CHZ), Uniswap (UNI), Dogecoin (DOGE), Stacks (STX), XRP (XRP), and Nexo (NEXO) cryptocurrencies.

CHZ:  The token for a blockchain aimed at esports and gaming crowdfunding has soared 2451.6% since the beginning of this year. At press-time CHZ traded 15.33% higher at $0.54. The coin has spiked 19.12% on a seven-day trailing basis. Jump Trading, a proprietary trading firm made an undisclosed equity investment in Chiliz last week, according to Reuters. 

Also last week, two fan tokens for the Chiliz platform  —  Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) and Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) —  were listed on OkEx’s spot trading markets.

UNI: The token for the decentralized trading protocol has surged 588% on a year-to-date basis. UNI traded 13.7% higher at $35.57 at press time and was up 14.84% for the week. Last week, the neo-banking app Revolut added the option to buy a number of tokens including UNI and Cardano (ADA).  

Uniswap has been riding the decentralized finance (DeFi) wave for a while. In October, its monthly trade volume exceeded that of well-known cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, as per the Block. 

DOGE: The joke cryptocurrency often tweeted about by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has jumped 1,463.79% higher since 2021 began. DOGE has traded 1.88% higher at $0.073 at press time and is up 24.95% in a seven-day trailing period. This weekend, Musk sent out a tweet saying, “going to the moon very soon,” speculated to be referring to Dogecoin. The Doge co-creator Billy Markus thinks the coin’s meme value sets it apart from the other crypto pack. 

STX: The open-source network’s coin has skyrocketed 8,877.8% since 2021 began. STX traded 20.57% higher in a 24-hour period leading up to press time and 2.04% lower for the week. Stacks network aims to add functionality to BTC. Users of STX have the option to lock up their coins for 1 cycle or 12 cycles and earn yield in BTC. The apex cryptocurrency traded 0.72% higher at $60,603.04 at press time.

Muneeb Ali, the founder of Stacks, touched on the value locked in a tweet on Monday. 

XRP: The token associated with Ripple labs has appreciated 599.48% on a YTD basis. XRP traded 19.57% higher at $1.59 at press time and rose 62.62% in a period spanning a week. Peter Brandt, an analyst with decades of experience tracking commodity markets, predicted last week that the cryptocurrency could witness new all-time highs in the coming months.

Ripple has secured multiple victories in a lawsuit from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the recent past. It is also benefitting from a band of supporters, according to CoinDesk. 

NEXO: The blockchain-based lending platform’s token has shot up 510.55% on a YTD basis. NEXO traded 14.03% higher at $3.38 at press time and rose 18.06% for the week. Last week, Cointelegraph reported that Nexo faces a lawsuit for liquidating $5 million in XRP as collateral without notifying customers beforehand. Nexo contended that it was among several other companies that responded to the regulatory uncertainty by suspending credit lines.

Read Next: 5 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies Of Q1 (No — Bitcoin, Dogecoin Don't Make The Cut)

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum Hit New All-Time Highs

The world’s two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization — Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) hit new all-time highs on Tuesday morning, as per market data provider CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $62,659.54 and ETH of $2,201.04. read more

No Bitcoin, Please: MicroStrategy Gets HSBC Ax

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) has banned customers of its online share-trading platform from buying or moving shares of MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) into their accounts, Reuters read more

Is Buying Tesla Stock In Tokens Rather Than Actual Shares The Better Choice?

Which is the better choice — buying regular shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and other companies or buying the securities in a token format? read more

Tesla $1.5B Bitcoin Purchase Was Facilitated By Soon-To-Go-Public Coinbase: Report

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase facilitated the $1.5 billion purchase of Bitcoin (BTC) by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), the Block read more