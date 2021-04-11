Exclusive: Gary Vee And Matt Higgins Talk Coinbase IPO, Going Public At Height Of A Trend

As the markets wait with anticipation for this coming week's IPO of Coinbase, Matt Higgins and Gary Vaynerchuk joined Benzinga’s “SPACs Attack” last week to share their thoughts.

The duo were early investors in Coinbase and talked about the company and the excitement surrounding the IPO.

Investment in Coinbase: Matt Higgins, CEO of Omnichannel Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OCA), and Vayner Media CEO Gary Vaynerchuk, or simply "Gary Vee," invested in Coinbase in 2014.

“Matt and I are crapping our pants out of excitement,” Vaynerchuk told Benzinga on the upcoming Coinbase IPO.

Higgins, who mined Bitcoin, admitted there was a moment when he lost interest in the cryptocurrency over time.

“The best decisions are gut sandwiches,” Higgins told Benzinga. The CEO said he has come to trust Gary Vee when it comes to macro trends.

The duo went heavy on Coinbase in their last fund and are excited to see the company IPO.

Coinbase IPO: Vaynerchuk is excited to see Coinbase go public at the height of a trend with strong economics. Vaynerchuk brought up examples like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) which went public while on their way to profits.

“Aren’t that many times there is a macro trend and the leader is coming to market with real numbers,” Vaynerchuk said.

Coinbase has revenue growth, profits and user growth ahead of its IPO, which is coming this Wednesday, April 14, in a direct listing.

Photo: Courtesy of Coinbase

