What You Need To Know About Tom Brady's NFT Company

bySamyuktha Sriram
April 8, 2021 6:36 am
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is set to launch an NFT platform called Autograph.

What Happened: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will target some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment, fashion, and pop culture through this new platform, according to a report from CNN.

Dillon Rosenblatt, who is the platform’s co-founder and CEO, said, “Autograph will bring together some of the world's most iconic names and brands with best in class digital artists to ideate, create and launch NFTs and ground-breaking experiences to a community of fans and collectors."

Why It Matters: In addition to interactive offerings like live auctions, physical product drops, and in-person experiences, Autograph will also produce NFTs featuring Brady himself.

This wouldn’t be an unanticipated offering, seeing as the more conventional rookie cards featuring the celebrated quarterback have sold for record prices over the past few weeks.

On Mar 4, Fitbit CEO James Park paid a record $1.32 million for a Brady rookie card. This weekend, that record was broken after another Brady rookie card sold for $2.25 million.

What Else: According to the company’s website, several high-profile executives will serve as Autograph’s advisors. These include Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Eddy Cue, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (NYSE: LGF-A) CEO Jon Feltheimer, Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) co-founders Jason Robins and Paul Liberman, and Spotify Technology SA’s (NYSE:SPOT) head of content and advertising Dawn Ostroff.

"I believe this is a smart and strategic venture in an industry that has seen an explosion of interest in the last year," DraftKings CEO Robins reportedly told Decrypt by email. 

