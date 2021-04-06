fbpx
QQQ
-0.23
331.28
-0.07%
DIA
-0.83
335.98
-0.25%
SPY
-0.10
406.32
-0.02%
TLT
+ 0.93
135.98
+ 0.68%
GLD
+ 1.34
160.56
+ 0.83%

When Lambo? Crypto Startup Tokenizes A Supercar

byBenzinga Staff
April 6, 2021 4:28 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
When Lambo? Crypto Startup Tokenizes A Supercar

Supercar collector Mario Bauer is tokenizing his limited edition Lamborghini Aventador LP720/4 50th anniversary edition.

What Happened: According to an announcement shared with Benzinga, Bauer’s car will be tokenized in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT) that will also give its owner the right to use it in both the physical world but also digital world, with future video game integrations. Two more cars owned by the same collectors will also be digitized in the same fashion.

NFTs are unique tokens because there are no two that are the same, which makes them different from standard crypto assets such as Bitcoin. The lack of fungibility makes those tokens particularly suitable for digitizing physical goods, as each token can be linked to a physical object even when released in series.

An animated video of the car in question was already minted as an NFT on Mar 28 by physical goods tokenization firm Digistoxx and released on the Rarible marketplace. The company specializes in digitizing super and hypercars and is currently working on releasing nine more cars as NFTs in collaboration with other collectors.

The NFTs are hosted on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain and will be made compatible with the Enjin (CRYPTO: ENJ) protocol in the future. This kind of token enjoyed unprecedented attention over the last few months but is seemingly heading towards what some reports described as a “silent crash.”

Related Stories

What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)?

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets Tech

Related Articles

NBA's Sacramento Kings Players Will Soon Be Paid In Bitcoin, Says CEO

Vivek Ranadivé, Owner and CEO of the Sacramento Kings, said he would soon announce that all employees and players can get paid in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). read more

Why Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Is Gaining the Upper Hand Over Tesla: Bloomberg's Crypto Report

Analysts from Bloomberg have found that Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) allocation towards Bitcoin may have been an inflection point in favor of the leading cryptocurrency. read more

Why Analysts Say It's 'Still Very Early' As Ripple (XRP) Breaks Out Of 3-Year Downtrend

Ripple’s native cryptocurrency XRP has rallied over 80% in the past two days, with the past 24-hours alone accounting for a 40% surge in price. What Happened: The cryptocurrency broke out of a three-year downtrend against Bitcoin, crossing $1.00 for the first time since 2018, and reached a high of $1.10 earlier today. read more

Bitcoin Struggling To Break Past $60,000 Again But Analyst Says Run Up To $75,000 Is In Sight

Bitcoin (BTC) may have seen the brakes hit on its upwards momentum as it struggles to cross again the psychological $60,000 mark, but continued upside may take it to $75,000 levels, according to one analyst.  read more