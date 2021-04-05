Marathon Digital's Stock Chart Looks To Be Breaking Out

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares are trading higher amid an update from the company on its Bitcoin mining operations. The company stated it was able to produce 196 Bitcoin in the first quarter.

Marathon Digital's stock was up 115% at $56.35 at publication time.

Marathon Digital Daily Chart Analysis: The chart above shows the stock has been uptrending throughout the past year.

The uptrend can be seen by connecting the lows on the chart with a line and observing the line is positively sloped. This line is a potential area of support in the future.

These lows are built up to a line of resistance in what technical traders may call an “ascending triangle” pattern. The ascending triangle pattern is a bullish continuation pattern.

The line of resistance the stock built up to was $50, an area where the stock previously struggled to break above. This is a potential area for a bounce and a key area to consolidate above.

The stock is trading well above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment in the stock has been bullish throughout the past year. This indicator may hold as support if it can catch up to the price.

What's Next: Bullish technical traders would like to see the stock bounce near a support level for a possible entry point. A period of consolidation above the $50 level could send the stock higher down the road.

Bearish technical traders would like to see the stock fall below the $50 support level and consolidate before the stock may fall further.

