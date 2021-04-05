fbpx
QQQ
+ 5.44
313.69
+ 1.7%
DIA
+ 1.34
328.78
+ 0.41%
SPY
+ 4.31
392.02
+ 1.09%
TLT
+ 2.06
133.39
+ 1.52%
GLD
+ 1.98
158.03
+ 1.24%

What's Up With BitTorrent (BTT) Crypto Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
April 5, 2021 1:48 am
The coin associated with popular peer-to-peer file sharing and torrent platform BitTorrent has risen almost 70% in the 24 hours leading to press time.

What Happened: BitTorrent (BTT) traded 69.89% higher at $0.0128 at press time and has gained as much as 258.41% on a seven-day trailing basis.

BTT reached its all-time high of $0.01426 on Sunday. As of press-time, the cryptocurrency traded almost 9.15% below that level.

The market capitalization of BTT touched $12.79 billion at press time when the coin was at the no. 11 spot in CoinMarketCap’s list of top virtual assets. The top cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), traded 0.61% lower at $57,932.36.

BitTorrent announced some development updates on Sunday, which include an increase in network decentralization and the completion of Repair mode. Challenge mode is still underway.

Why It Matters: Last month, BTT rallied significantly after the price was influenced by large holders who anticipated an impending token burn.

The buzz around BTT is continuing on social media on Monday. 

XRP (XRP), the token associated with Ripple payments network, is also seeing higher interest. XRP traded 15.3% higher on Monday after Ripple reached an agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over redactions in private correspondence in an ongoing lawsuit. 

Read Next: 5 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies Of Q1 (No — Bitcoin, Dogecoin Don't Make The Cut)

Photo by Marco Verch on Flickr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Related Articles

What's Happening With XRP (Ripple) Today?

XRP, the token associated with Ripple, traded 15.3% higher over 24 hours at press time early  Monday. What Happened: XRP (XRP) has soared 24.12% in a seven-day trailing period leading up to press time beating Bitcoin’s (BTC) weekly gain of 5.01%. read more

Why Is WazirX Crypto Skyrocketing, Up 930% In A Week?

The utility token of WazirX, which claims to be India’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has risen 929.89% in a seven-day trailing period leading up to press time. What Happened: WazirX (WRX) was trading 195.16% higher at $4.76 at press time on Sunday night.  read more

Cardano Blockchain Achieves 100% Decentralization – Community Now Controls All Block Production

In what IOHK describes as a milestone that will go down in history, the Cardano blockchain is now completely decentralized. What Happened: This means that the community, or the network’s 2200 stake pool operators, are now exclusively responsible for block production on the network. read more

Coinbase Goes Public April 14: What You Need To Know

Coinbase Global Inc., the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S, will be listed on Nasdaq on April 14 after receiving official approval from the SEC. What Happened: The company will offer 114.9 million shares as part of the direct listing and will be the first crypto exchange to go public in the United States. read more