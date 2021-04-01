fbpx
QQQ
+ 5.00
314.13
+ 1.57%
DIA
+ 1.16
328.96
+ 0.35%
SPY
+ 3.46
392.87
+ 0.87%
TLT
+ 1.80
133.65
+ 1.33%
GLD
+ 1.76
158.25
+ 1.1%

One Tweet Is All It Takes – Elon Musk Sends Dogecoin's Price Up 30% In Minutes Again

bySamyuktha Sriram
April 1, 2021 11:51 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
One Tweet Is All It Takes – Elon Musk Sends Dogecoin's Price Up 30% In Minutes Again

Despite recent reports suggesting that Elon Musk’s tweets may no longer have the desired effect on DOGE’s price, today’s tweet sent the cryptocurrency surging over 30% within minutes.

What Happened: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Space X CEO tweeted earlier about the meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin, and its price surged to a high of $0.70011 – a level last seen in mid-February.

“SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon,” stated Musk on Twitter.

Why It Matters: Even though Musk’s most recent tribute to Dogecoin happened to be on April Fool’s day, the fact that DOGE hit a six-week high shortly after his tweet was no joke.

Year to date, the cryptocurrency has returned 1375%, with January’s Reddit fuelled rally accounting for the majority of its gains. Since then, the coin has seen most of its on and off-price action after a tweet from its most influential supporter – Elon Musk.

A recent survey of traders from U.K-based cryptocurrency exchange EXMO revealed that the majority of market participants believed that the outlook for DOGE was grim if Musk stops tweeting about it.

Only 14% of the respondents believed that the cryptocurrency would continue to grow without support from Musk and other well-known personalities, and some were confident that DOGE could be classified as a “useless asset.”

At press time, the price of DOGE had retraced down to $0.0619. However, the meme-based cryptocurrency still kept most of the gains associated with the Musk tweet and was up 14.21% in the past 24-hours.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets

Related Articles

5 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies Of Q1 (No — Bitcoin, Dogecoin Don't Make The Cut)

As the first quarter of 2021 draws to a close, here are the five best-performing cryptocurrencies, with a market capitalization of above $1 billion, for the period.  read more

Tesla Team Identified And Fixed A Bug In Open Source Crypto Processor

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has made a contribution to an open-source Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) software contribution. read more

Cathie Wood Cautions Investors Against Transacting With Bitcoin Until Tax Code Is Changed

Earlier this week, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced that customers could now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), but Ark Invest's Cathie Wood isn’t so su read more

Elon Musk Endorses DeFi Cryptocurrencies With Latest Tweet

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has tweeted about crypto once again, and his latest tweet is a positive endorsement to all DeFi related tokens. read more