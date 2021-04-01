Snoop Dogg Releases His First NFT Collection 'A Journey With The Dogg' On Crypto.Com

American rapper Snoop Dogg will drop his debut NFT collection on Crypto.com on April 2.

What Happened: The collection titled “A Journey with the Dogg” was inspired by Snoop’s memories from his early years and the widespread, ongoing NFT movement.

Sound On! Get your #Dogecoins ready! Dropping Friday April 2nd @ 4pm PT @SnoopDogg's first #NFT collection: “A Journey with the Dogg” Including an original track Only at https://t.co/GC9cXDxtMu pic.twitter.com/YMsMj7qMh6 — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) March 30, 2021

It consists of eight original pieces of art, an original music track called “NFT,” and a limited edition “Snoop Dogge Coins”. The limited-edition piece will reportedly only be available for an hour after its launch.

Why It Matters: “I’ve seen the game change over the years from analog to digital and I’m always happier when the technology lets the fans get to connect with the artists. NFT’s are an amazing innovation and it is an honor to do my first drop with Crypto. com/NFT," said Snoop Dogg.

The rapper also declared that a portion of the proceeds from this NFT sale would go towards supporting young and emerging artists in the crypto space, and Snoop’s Youth Football League.

NFT collectors and traders can acquire, trade, and resell NFTs on the Crypto.com platform using their credit or debit cards or pay with their cryptocurrency holdings, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

“We’re thrilled to have worked with Snoop Dogg on his first NFT drop. He’s been a cultural icon and a trend-setting artist throughout his career. His upcoming drop will be no different.”, said Joe Conyers III, EVP, Global Head of NFTs for Crypto.com.

Despite being newly launched, Crypto.com expects its NFT platform to be one of the largest in the space, given that its cryptocurrency exchange already has a user base of over ten million.

The NFT platform will see upcoming debut NFT drops from several other mainstream artists and organizations, including Lionel Richie, BossLogic, and Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM.

Image: Courtesy of Crypto.com

