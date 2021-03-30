Fintech Focus For March 31, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: Making renewable energy from solar isn’t that complicated anymore.
Source: Greg Barron-Gafford
One Big Thing In Fintech: The technology needed to support ETF trading has advanced considerably in the last decade. In the past it was necessary to build in-house, but now it is possible to find good vendor solutions, meaning that the asset is accessible to more banks than it might have been previously.
Source: Traders Magazine
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- KeyBank, Laurel Road launch bank.
- Tide proposes open bank data fees.
- MEMX shook market, faces growth.
- Dapper Labs nabs $305M in funds.
- Coinbase hires, adding new leaders.
- DriveWealth, Plaid team up on API.
- Stripe investing in Brex rival Ramp.
- Barclays adds FX to BARX platform.
- OANDA completes TMS acquisition.
- LBBW signs with TreasurUp fintech.
- SuperRare closes on $9M Series A.
- Capitolis closes on a $90M Series C.
- R3 Corda available on China’s DLT.
- Bakkt intros Bakkt App, digital wallet.
- Slice launching point-of-sale system.
- Walgreens, InComm partnering up.
- 1099B is the standard for crypto tax.
- AbbyBank added MX-powered tech.
- Zigg Capital eyeing real estate tech.
- ICE launches Abu Dhabi exchange.
- CME will launch Micro BTC futures.
- Wisr invests in fintech platform Arbor.
- The Coury Firm added to leadership.
- Zinvest hones AI management tech.
- Triterras looks to expand leadership.
- Neuravest Research added leaders.
- Delta Exchanges finished $5M raise.
Watch Out For This: After being closed to the public for more than year and operating as the temporary trading floor of a securities firm, the Four Seasons Palm Beach will reopen to new guests Thursday with COVID-19 protocols in place.
Late last March, as the coronavirus pandemic arose and Palm Beach County officials were ready to temporarily pull the plug on new hotel reservations, Citadel Securities, a market-maker sibling of hedge fund Citadel, privately booked the Four Seasons and opened a trading floor there.
Source: Palm Beach Daily
Interesting Reads:
- Virgin debuted a third-gen spaceship.
- Analysis: ARK Invest content strategy.
- Refi slowdown may challenge lenders.
- Aurora, Volvo team over autonomous.
- How Ken Griffin navigated pandemic.
- Open- vs closed-end real estate fund.
- Spotify is looking to get into live audio.
- Virtu Financial CEO talking Archegos.
- Cartken, REEF launch Miami delivery.
- Cameo a unicorn after a $100M raise.
- Substack raises $65M, eyeing growth.
Market Moving Headline: Bonds have tumbled in 2021, driving Treasury yields to the highest in more than a year, amid expectations for a rapid economic recovery. But the money flowing into state and local debt is providing a cushion. Barclays Plc strategists said in a March 26 note that mutual funds’ large “cash buffers” would likely limit a selloff, because the funds are ready to step in and start buying if yields rise to more attractive levels.
Source: Bloomberg
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.