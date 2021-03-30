fbpx
Fintech Focus For March 31, 2021

byRenato Capelj
March 30, 2021 5:35 pm
Quote To Start The Day: Making renewable energy from solar isn’t that complicated anymore.

Source: Greg Barron-Gafford

One Big Thing In Fintech: The technology needed to support ETF trading has advanced considerably in the last decade. In the past it was necessary to build in-house, but now it is possible to find good vendor solutions, meaning that the asset is accessible to more banks than it might have been previously.

Source: Traders Magazine


Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • KeyBank, Laurel Road launch bank.
  • Tide proposes open bank data fees.
  • MEMX shook market, faces growth.
  • Dapper Labs nabs $305M in funds.
  • Coinbase hires, adding new leaders.
  • DriveWealth, Plaid team up on API.
  • Stripe investing in Brex rival Ramp.
  • Barclays adds FX to BARX platform.
  • OANDA completes TMS acquisition.
  • LBBW signs with TreasurUp fintech.
  • SuperRare closes on $9M Series A.
  • Capitolis closes on a $90M Series C.
  • R3 Corda available on China’s DLT.
  • Bakkt intros Bakkt App, digital wallet.
  • Slice launching point-of-sale system.
  • Walgreens, InComm partnering up.
  • 1099B is the standard for crypto tax.
  • AbbyBank added MX-powered tech.
  • Zigg Capital eyeing real estate tech.
  • ICE launches Abu Dhabi exchange.
  • CME will launch Micro BTC futures.
  • Wisr invests in fintech platform Arbor.
  • The Coury Firm added to leadership.
  • Zinvest hones AI management tech.
  • Triterras looks to expand leadership.
  • Neuravest Research added leaders.
  • Delta Exchanges finished $5M raise.

Watch Out For This: After being closed to the public for more than year and operating as the temporary trading floor of a securities firm, the Four Seasons Palm Beach will reopen to new guests Thursday with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Late last March, as the coronavirus pandemic arose and Palm Beach County officials were ready to temporarily pull the plug on new hotel reservations, Citadel Securities, a market-maker sibling of hedge fund Citadel, privately booked the Four Seasons and opened a trading floor there.

Source: Palm Beach Daily

Interesting Reads:

  • Virgin debuted a third-gen spaceship.
  • Analysis: ARK Invest content strategy.
  • Refi slowdown may challenge lenders.
  • Aurora, Volvo team over autonomous.
  • How Ken Griffin navigated pandemic.
  • Open- vs closed-end real estate fund.
  • Spotify is looking to get into live audio.
  • Virtu Financial CEO talking Archegos.
  • Cartken, REEF launch Miami delivery.
  • Cameo a unicorn after a $100M raise.
  • Substack raises $65M, eyeing growth.

Market Moving Headline: Bonds have tumbled in 2021, driving Treasury yields to the highest in more than a year, amid expectations for a rapid economic recovery. But the money flowing into state and local debt is providing a cushion. Barclays Plc strategists said in a March 26 note that mutual funds’ large “cash buffers” would likely limit a selloff, because the funds are ready to step in and start buying if yields rise to more attractive levels.

Source: Bloomberg

