2 Payments Stocks Getting In On The Crypto Craze: Visa, PayPal Chart Analysis

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) and PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) are two payments stocks looking to get into cryptocurrency payments.

Visa launched a program this week to allow transactions to be settled via cryptocurrencies on its payments network.

PayPal has moved to allow its U.S. customers to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay millions of online merchants around the globe. Below is an analysis of each stock’s chart.

Visa was down 0.9% at $212.49 at last check Tuesday, and PayPal was up 0.33% at $236.44.

Visa Daily Chart Analysis: The daily chart above shows that Visa stock is trading in a channel.

The stock has been unable to cross above the $220 level and retest the area as support. This indicates this area may be a resistance level in the future.

The stock has been unable to cross below the $190 level and retest this area as resistance. This indicates the stock may find support near this area again in the future.

The stock trades above the 200-day moving average (blue), hinting the sentiment of the stock is still bullish. This is also a potential area of support.

Recent higher lows (red) show the stock may be forming an “ascending triangle” pattern. This bullish continuation pattern would need the price to cross above $220 and retest this area as support before potentially moving higher.

PayPal Daily Chart Analysis: PayPal stock has been in a steady uptrend throughout the last year. A “head and shoulders” pattern is potentially looming.

Connecting the lows on the chart shows the stock has been in a steady uptrend; this is an area that may hold as support in the future.

The stock may be forming what technical traders would call a head-and-shoulders pattern. This bearish reversal pattern could indicate a strong downward move if the stock price falls through the $220 level.

The stock is trading above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the sentiment is bullish.

