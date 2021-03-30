fbpx
QQQ
-0.09
316.09
-0.03%
DIA
+ 1.25
329.24
+ 0.38%
SPY
-0.15
396.06
-0.04%
TLT
-1.16
137.82
-0.85%
GLD
-1.91
164.17
-1.18%

Is Now The Time To Invest In Cryptocurrencies Beyond Bitcoin?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 29, 2021 11:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Now The Time To Invest In Cryptocurrencies Beyond Bitcoin?

The apex cryptocurrency by market cap — Bitcoin (BTC) — is losing its dominance, leading analysts to label the trend as the coming of the so-called "altcoin season."

What Happened: At press time, BTC enjoyed a market dominance of 59.1% with Ethereum (ETH) at second place with 11.4% dominance. BTC’s dominance is at its lowest since October last year, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Pointing towards BTC dominance, Altcoins-USD market cap and the BTC/USD spot price analyst Filbfilb tweeted “Alt szn.”

Why It Matters: Analyst Michaël van de Poppe expects a “very bullish” summer for altcoins as their market capitalization touches new highs hovering near the $750 billion mark, reported Cointelegraph.

On Monday, Visa Inc (NYSE:V) launched a pilot to allow transactions to be settled through USD Coin (USDC) on its network.

On the Visa announcement, Poppe said on Twitter that “[Ethereum] is going to surprise everyone massively.” Poppe had in January predicted a $10,000 price level for ETH. 

Crypto trader and investor Scott Melker tweeted that “Altcoins look great” on Monday.

As for BTC, trader and analyst Rekt Capital said on Monday that the apex cryptocurrency has bottomed.

Several altcoins have seen massive surges this year, outperforming Bitcoin, which has surged about 95% year-to-date, by quite a margin. Harmony (ONE) has surged 4553% in 2021 to press time, as per Messari data. Pundi X (NPXS) has seen a 4203% spike, Enjin Coin (ENJ) has surged 1684.7%, and Theta Fuel (TFUEL) has seen an 1105% surge. Among the top cryptocurrencies by market cap, those outperforming Bitcoin this year including Binance Coin (BNB) at 620%, Cardano (ADA) at 582%, Polkadot (DOT) at 306%, and Uniswap (UNI) at 500%.

Price Action: BTC traded 3.83% higher at $57,397.80 while ETH traded 6.39% higher at $1,795.18 in a 24-hour period leading up to press time.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

On-Chain Indicators Say It's Time To Go All In On Bitcoin, Crypto Quant Analyst Claims

Ki Young Ju, head of on-chain analytics platform Crypto Quant, thinks it's time to go “all in” on Bitcoin. read more

Cathie Wood On Bitcoin: '$1 Trillion Is Nothing Compared To Where This Will Ultimately Be'

ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood’s most recent statements about Bitcoin suggest that the digital asset’s trillion-dollar valuation is nowhere close to where it might be in the near future. read more

Visa Allows Payments To Be Settled With Crypto Using Ethereum Network

What Happened: Visa Inc (NYSE: V) has launched a pilot program to allow transactions to be settled via cryptocurrencies on its payments network, read more

Can You Mine Bitcoin With A Game Boy? This Guy Gave It A Go

It may be common knowledge that mining Bitcoin (BTC) requires a great deal of energy and computer power but it did not deter a person online from trying to do it on an 80’s era  Nintendo Co, Ltd (OTC: read more