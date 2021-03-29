This App For iPhone, iPad Allows You To Create Your Own NFT

Fancy creating a non-fungible token-based art on your Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) made iPhone or iPad? There’s an app to help you do that.

What Happened: The free S!NG or SING Idea app touts itself to be a platform for creators to make free NFTs for storage in a digital portfolio, as per its App Store description.

After downloading the app, a user can create a new account and proceed to upload any file from their iPhone or iCloud Drive. The files can span images, video, and audio.

There is no need for a pre-existing Ethereum (ETH) wallet to create an NFT using S!NG.

The app —backed by musicians like Raine Maida, frontman of Our Lady Peace — plans to have zero gas fee for its soon-to-be-launched future marketplace, 9to5 Mac reported.

The app is also reportedly mulling OpenSea API integration, allowing NFT created on it to be sold on that marketplace.

Why It Matters: NFT art has been generating buzz lately so much so that even a robot has jumped on the action and sold her work for $700,000.

The digital artist Beeple sold one of his works for $69 million in an ETH-denominated sale. ETH traded 1.63% lower at $1,693.65 at press time. The artists said that NFT art is “absolutely” in a bubble.

Strange things on sale as NFTs have included toilet paper, farts, and a $2.5 million tweet from Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and Square Inc (NYSE:SQ).

Last week, “Shark Tank” fame investor, Mark Cuban, launched an art gallery where NFT art and collectibles are displayed.

