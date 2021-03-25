Now Create Your Own NFT Art Featuring Elon Musk And Dogecoin With This Website

A website that generates imitations of Beeple's art including ones featuring Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and Dogecoin (DOGE) is on sale as a non-fungible token.

What Happened: Beeplegenerator.com can generate vivid digital art which is akin to the works of Mike Winkelmann — an artist better known as Beeple.

Generated artworks can potentially be sold as NFTs, but what’s more even the website itself is on sale in a situation reminiscent of a Matryoshka Doll. The current owner of the website purchased it as an NFT as well to make things more layered.

i purchased https://t.co/b6xjXGb4LW from @strugggggs for 69 $FWB on @ourZORA i did not create it, you can bid on it here:https://t.co/FfdRSwpCv1 — chris martz (@chrismartz) March 24, 2021

DOGE traded 4.67% lower at press time at $0.051 while Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower at $1,585.05.

Why It Matters: The closeness of the rendered art is striking.

Beeple recently sold a piece titled “The First 5000 Days” for $69 million. He offered the same amount to Musk for an NFT song on NFTs but the latter changed his mind on the sale.

The artist was all praises for Beeple Generator on social media.

An NFT generator website selling for NFT may be weird, but there are even weirder things on sale as tokens such as farts, toilet paper, and even junk food.

Machine-generated art has also found takers. On Wednesday, Sophia a humanoid robot sold her NFT art for nearly $700,000.

