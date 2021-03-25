fbpx
Humanoid Sophia Sells Her NFT Art For $700,000

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 24, 2021 9:45 pm
Non-fungible artwork by Sophia, a humanoid robot, sold for $688,888 on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

What Happened: The piece titled “Sophia Instantiation” is in the form of a 12-second MP4 file and tracks the evolution of a portrait by Italian-artist Andrea Bonaceto into the robot’s digital painting, according to Reuters.

The digital purchase is reportedly accompanied by the physical artwork painted by Sophia on a printout of her self-portrait.

The humanoid combined elements from different sources, including from Bonaceto’s works, on multiple surfaces — numerous times — in a process which her creator David Hanson calls “iterative loops of evolution.”

Why It Matters: Sophia’s art could be a “very, very important historical piece,” according to Pablo Fraile, a Miami-based collector, Reuters reported earlier.

Robot art isn’t the only strange item on sale as an NFT. You could also buy toilet paper or a vest from the Canadian singer Shawn Mendes as a digital collectible.

Last week, Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first-ever tweet as an NFT for ETH valued at $2.9 million.

Beeple sold a piece titled “The First 5000 Days” in Ethereum (ETH) cryptocurrency. That sale fetched $69 million. ETH traded 5.15% lower at $1,581.06 at press time.

Photo by Web Summit on Flickr

Cryptocurrency News Markets Tech

