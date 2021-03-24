May Pang's Photographs From John Lennon's 'Lost Weekend' Years To Be Sold As NFTs

May Pang, the photographer, artist, former music executive and ex-girlfriend of John Lennon, will release a series of photographs from Lennon’s “Lost Weekend” as non-fungible tokens.

What Happened: Oasis Digital Studios, a company launched by Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. and ImagineAR Inc. (OTCQB:IPNFF), together with McCartney Multimedia, Inc. will create NFTs from May Pang’s private and personal collection of photographs taken during the 18 months she spent with John Lennon beginning in September 1973, according to a press release.

Lennon referred to the 18-month period — beginning with his affair with Pang while married to Yoko Ono and ending with Lennon and Ono’s reunification — the “Lost Weekend.”

Although Lennon drank and abused drugs, he was highly creative and set out on a number of projects during this stage in his career.

Why It Matters: The photographs cover historically important times in Lennon’s life, including Lennon introducing his son Julian to music following their three-year estrangement, Lennon’s reconciliation with Paul McCartney and their last performance together, documented on the bootleg album “A Toot and a Snore in ‘74.”

The photographs span Lennon and Pang’s time together living in both Manhattan and Los Angeles and the period that Lennon produced Harry Nilsson's "Pussy Cats" album and his oldies album, "Rock 'n' Roll" with Phil Spector.

NFT fans and collectors will be able to own Pang’s personal photographs as a digital asset.

"I am thrilled to be working with David and his team at Oasis Digital Studios along with Ruth and McCartney Multimedia, Inc for this new NFT platform to bring a new perspective to my personal and private photographic collection of my time with John. Now let's Rock'n'Roll!" Pang, 70, said in the press release.

What’s Next: The NFTs will be offered by Oasis Digital Studies in April, and collectors can register by joining the presale waitlist on the company’s website.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.