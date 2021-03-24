fbpx
QQQ
-2.71
319.93
-0.85%
DIA
+ 1.69
322.47
+ 0.52%
SPY
+ 0.53
389.10
+ 0.14%
TLT
+ 0.39
137.11
+ 0.28%
GLD
+ 0.64
161.21
+ 0.4%

Beeple Converted All Crypto Earnings From $69M NFT Sale To USD: 'I'm Not Remotely A Crypto Purist'

bySamyuktha Sriram
March 24, 2021 2:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Beeple Converted All Crypto Earnings From $69M NFT Sale To USD: 'I'm Not Remotely A Crypto Purist'

Mike Winkelmann, a graphic designer also known as “Beeple,” was quick to cash out on the proceeds from his record $69M NFT sale.

What Happened: After auctioneers fees and taxes, Beeple received $53 million worth of Ethereum (ETH), which he quickly converted to U.S dollars.

Beeple told The New Yorker that ETH’s volatility “spooked” him, which resulted in his decision to immediately convert all his cryptocurrency holdings.

“I’m not remotely a crypto-purist. I was making digital art long before any of this sh*t, and if all this f*cking NFT stuff went away tomorrow I would still be making digital art,” he said.

The artist also went on record to state that he believed that NFTs were “absolutely a bubble”.

Why It Matters: The hype around NFTs has taken off in recent months, and many long-term crypto proponents have raised concerns around the valuations of some NFT blockchains.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets Tech Media

Related Articles

Harmony Protocol's ONE Token Rallies 700% In March, Ethereum Devs Say It Violated Software Licences

ONE, the native token of the Harmony blockchain, has seen its price surge to new highs since the beginning of March. read more

Decentralized Exchange Uniswap Launches V3, Fails To Impress Users As Price Slumps 14%

The largest decentralized exchange in the crypto space, Uniswap, has announced the launch of their V3 protocol update which is set to go live on the Ethereum mainnet on May 5. read more

7 Strange Things You Can Own As A Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Non-fungible tokens are all the rage recently. The eye-popping amounts of dollars paid for these digital certificates of ownership aside, some of the associated collectibles are truly weird. Here are some of the NFTs that are decidedly bizarre: read more

Mark Cuban Now Runs An Online Gallery Displaying NFT Art

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has built an online art gallery to display non-fungible token artwork and collectibles, The Block reported Wednesday. read more