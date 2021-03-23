What's Moving The Market Tuesday?
Top News
- U.S. New Home Sales decreased from 923,000 in January to 775,000 in February.
- New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said city employees working remotely can return to their offices starting May 3, 2021.
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) launched a new Non-Fungible Token division, expecting several upcoming projects and partnerships.
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P 500 Futures down 0.24% to near 3,920.
- UK's FTSE 100 down 0.38% to near 6,700.
- Japan's Nikkei 225 down 0.61% to near 28,995.
Bonds
- 10-year treasury yield at 1.65%.
Commodities
- Crude oil down 4.32% to near $58.90/barrel.
- Gold down 0.55% to near $1,728/oz.
- Silver down 1.76% to near $25.31/oz.
Crypto
- Bitcoin down 4.07% over the last 24 hours to near $54,978.
