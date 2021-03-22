What Is Going On With Harmony, BitTorrent, Theta, Helium, and VeThor Cryptocurrencies?

A number of cryptocurrencies shot up Sunday evening thanks to a myriad of factors, the chief among them — Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE), BitTorrent (CRYPTO: BTT), Theta (CRYPTO: THETA), Helium (CRYPTO: HNT), and VeThor (CRYPTO: VTHO).

ONE: The second on the list of top 10 trending streams on Stocktwits.com, ONE traded 52.96% higher at $0.1745 at press time. The coin has spiked 117.44% on a seven-day trailing basis. On Sunday, ONE touched its all-time high of $0.1911.

Marketing Lead for Harmony, Peter Abilla, held an ask me anything on Reddit Friday where he said that Harmony was “proud to be a Proof of Stake” blockchain in relation to a question on the environmental impact of cryptocurrencies and blockchains. The executive listed adoption, interoperability, and decentralization as the main themes for Harmony going forward in 2021.

ONE has skyrocketed 4013.62% since the year began as compared to 94.09% YTD gains registered by the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). BTC traded 2.67% lower at $56,710.55 at press time.

BTT: Cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and Huobi announced promotions involving BTT last Friday. BTT traded 9.99% higher at $0.003517 at press time and rose 100.78% in the preceding seven-day period.

TRX, BTT, JST, SUN Trading Campaign! Trade to Share $200,000 Win Tesla Model Y Learn more #HuobiRewards — Huobi (@HuobiGlobal) March 19, 2021

BTT was subject to a social media-driven earlier this year, as well. The cryptocurrency linked to the namesake peer-to-peer file sharing platform has risen 1096.25% on a year-to-date basis.

THETA: Theta was one of the tokens that made it to the Stocktwits’ list of top trenders. The token can be earned simply by watching theta.tv service and plays the role of “fuel” just as gas does on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain. A Theta Network hackathon is currently underway with $85,000 in prizes to be won. Theta traded 11.76% higher at $9.61 at press time and has gained 32.58% in a seven-day timeframe.

On a YTD basis, THETA has risen 387.81%, while ETH has risen 137.10%. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap traded 1.58% lower at $1,766.07 at press time.

HNT: The cryptocurrency of Helium, a blockchain and digital currency network focused on improving supply chain logistics traded 13.81% higher at $9.45 and rose 43.51% in a seven-day window. The cryptocurrency has been buoyed since the year began thanks to the increasing size and coverage of its node network, ease of running nodes and the partnerships it has brokered, according to Cointelegraph.

.@NebraLtd has become a massive partner for the @helium ecosystem. In just 7 weeks: 26,000 Nebra hotspots sold; 75,000 LoRa concentrator modules on order; $1million+ of $HNT to be burned to DCs to onboard all their Hotspots. Wild. #lorawan https://t.co/t6HhtfgVzs — Mark Phillips (@pharkmillups) March 19, 2021

HNT has spiked 594.85% since the year began.

VTHO: VTHO is one of the two tokens of the Vechain platform. It also plays the role of gas on the ecosystem. The other token VET can be used to generate VTHO. The VeChain is an enterprise blockchain platform designed to bolster supply chain management and business processes.

The boost in VTHO is in line with the overall surge seen in gas tokens as the search for Ethereum network alternatives grow due to the high cost of transactions on that platform, Cointelegraph reported. VTHO traded 7.32% higher at $0.012 at press time and spiked 146.52% in a seven-day period. The coin has soared 1,619.44% since 2021 began.

