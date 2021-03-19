fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.55
310.49
+ 0.5%
DIA
-2.14
331.51
-0.65%
SPY
-0.88
392.41
-0.22%
TLT
+ 0.42
133.50
+ 0.31%
GLD
+ 0.72
161.84
+ 0.44%

Bank Of America Calls Bitcoin 'Impractical,' Crypto Community Has A Lot To Say About That

bySamyuktha Sriram
March 19, 2021 3:33 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bank Of America Calls Bitcoin 'Impractical,' Crypto Community Has A Lot To Say About That

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) faced some backlash from the crypto community earlier today after its criticism of Bitcoin from its latest research note made headlines.

What Happened: The bank’s research note titled “Bitcoin’s Dirty Little Secrets” stated that there is “no good reason to own Bitcoin unless you see prices going up.”

According to the bank, Bitcoin’s volatility makes it impractical as a store of value or a payments mechanism.

Why It Matters: The research note was not well received by the crypto community who took to Twitter to share their thoughts about it.

Samson Mow, CSO of blockchain technology company Blockstream, shared a graph of Bank of America’s stock price over the years and said, “If your stonk chart looks like this, you don’t get to call Bitcoin volatile.”

The research note also claimed that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) would be “kryptonite for cryptocurrency”, which most users described as the “worst take” on cryptocurrency they have heard.

Popular Bitcoin proponent Anthony Pompliano stated on Twitter that the Bank of America has a higher chance of failing than Bitcoin and received support from most of his 650k followers.

CZ, CEO of the largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume Binance, suggested that it wouldn’t be just Bank of America, but rather, all banks that would fail before Bitcoin did.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets General

Related Articles

Ethereum Could Overtake Bitcoin, Messari Analyst Says

What Happened: Ryan Watkins, an analyst at cryptocurrency research firm Messari, believes Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) could surpass Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to become the most valuable cryptocurrency. read more

UK Payments Firm Bottlepay Enables Bitcoin Payments Via Twitter, Reddit, Discord, More Apps

U.K.-based payments platform, Bottlepay, has enabled Bitcoin payments via social media app Twitter. read more

BNY Mellon Invests In Cryptocurrency Custodian Fireblocks

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK), one of the largest custody banks in the world, has invested in cryptocurrency custodian Fireblocks. What Happened: The strategic investment was part of a $133 million Series C venture capital fundraise led by Coatue, Ribbit, and Stripes. read more

Dirty Bitcoin Vs. Virgin Bitcoin: Why Kevin O'Leary Is Buying New Cryptocurrency

Jason Raznick, the founder and CEO of Benzinga, on Thursday interviewed Kevin O'Leary on the "Raz Report." Among the topics discussed with the "Shark Tank" star and co-founder of O'Shares ETFs were read more