fbpx
QQQ
-5.58
327.48
-1.73%
DIA
+ 1.52
329.19
+ 0.46%
SPY
-1.63
398.84
-0.41%
TLT
-1.49
136.78
-1.1%
GLD
-0.99
164.54
-0.6%

Cash App Is Giving Away $1M In Bitcoin: What You Need To Know

byWayne Duggan
March 18, 2021 1:05 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cash App Is Giving Away $1M In Bitcoin: What You Need To Know

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices were up 8.6% on Thursday to near $60,000 after Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) announced a new Cash App feature allowing users to instantly send bitcoin to other $cashtags for free.

What Happened? On Wednesday, Cash App said its users can now instantly send bitcoin for free on their app.

To promote the feature, the company also announced a new contest in which it's giving away $1 million in bitcoin to anyone who follows @CashApp on Twitter and retweets this tweet along with their $cashtag and the hashtag #CashAppBitcoin.

Related Link: How to Buy Stocks and Bitcoin on Cash App

Why It’s Important: As of noon on Thursday, the Cash App contest tweet had more than 28,600 retweets, suggesting Twitter users are certainly aware of the new feature and the contest.

Square recently launched Cash App Invest. Six years after the launch of Cash App, users can now use the service to trade stocks and bitcoin for free.

Square was one of the earliest companies to integrate bitcoin into its digital payment app. The company has also been aggressively buying bitcoin, and the company recently said the cryptocurrency currently accounts for about 5% of the company’s total balance sheet.

What’s Next: Square investors will be watching closely to see how many users Cash App Invest and the bitcoin giveaway contest have attracted to get a sense of how much of a long-term growth opportunity the service could be.

Square is expected to report first-quarter earnings in early May.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets

Related Articles

Proposed Bitcoin Ban Becomes X Factor In Tesla's India Foray

The Indian government has an agenda to ban the possession, trading, transfer, and mining of all private virtual currencies through a proposed law, which is being dubbed as the world’s strictest measure on digital coins. read more

Is Now The Time To Buy Cardano, Filecoin, Everipedia Or Kyber Network Cryptocurrencies?

A pack of cryptocurrencies have gained momentum spurred by disparate factors over the last week. read more

Visa In Talks With Wallet Companies To Make Bitcoin Accepted As Payment Across The World, Says CEO

Visa Inc (NYSE: V) is reportedly in talks with Bitcoin wallet companies to enable the digital currency as an accepted means of payment worldwide. read more

Twitter-Famous Investor Sets $288,000 Price Target For Bitcoin By December 2021

PlanB, the pseudonymous institutional investor behind the popular StockTo-Flow (S2F) Bitcoin price model, expects Bitcoin to reach $288,000 by the end of 2021. read more