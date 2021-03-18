fbpx
QQQ
-9.86
331.76
-3.06%
DIA
-1.34
332.05
-0.41%
SPY
-5.68
402.89
-1.43%
TLT
-1.37
136.66
-1.01%
GLD
-0.99
164.54
-0.61%

UK Payments Firm Bottlepay Enables Bitcoin Payments Via Twitter, Reddit, Discord, More Apps

bySamyuktha Sriram
March 18, 2021 7:33 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
UK Payments Firm Bottlepay Enables Bitcoin Payments Via Twitter, Reddit, Discord, More Apps

U.K.-based payments platform, Bottlepay, has enabled Bitcoin payments via social media app Twitter.

What Happened: The company said users would be able to directly send Bitcoin to others on the platform by linking their Bottlepay and Twitter accounts.

All users on the platform would have to do is insert a short tweet template, “@bottlepay send 100 sats to @twitteruser,” and the command would be executed on the platform.

According to Bottlepay, these social media Bitcoin payments would be extended to other platforms like Reddit, Discord, Twitch, Telegram, and Mastodon in the months to come.

So far, Bottlepay is only present in the U.K., and the only accepted fiat currencies on the platform are the British pound and the Euro. However, Bottlepay has said that it expects to announce support for more fiat currencies and other regions in the near future.

Why It Matters: The beta version of Bottlepay’s app, available on both iOS and Android, was first launched in February, with users sending payments of over $2.4 million via the platform.

Bottlepay also makes use of the Lightning Network, a layer 2 solution that addresses high transaction fees on the Bitcoin network, by taking Bitcoin transactions off-chain.

Twitter is an important platform for the cryptocurrency community, and the added functionality of being able to send transactions via the social media app was received by the community.

“Bottlepay’s social Bitcoin payments are a much-needed update on the clunky, outdated payment systems available up until now, and a leap towards smoother, easier transactions,” said Bottlepay CEO Mark Webster.

The company recently raised a $15 million seed round from investors, including present and former Goldman Sachs Inc Group (NYSE:GS) partners, venture capital firm FinTech Collective and digital asset firm NYDIG.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets Tech General

Related Articles

BNY Mellon Invests In Cryptocurrency Custodian Fireblocks

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK), one of the largest custody banks in the world, has invested in cryptocurrency custodian Fireblocks. What Happened: The strategic investment was part of a $133 million Series C venture capital fundraise led by Coatue, Ribbit, and Stripes. read more

Dirty Bitcoin Vs. Virgin Bitcoin: Why Kevin O'Leary Is Buying New Cryptocurrency

Jason Raznick, the founder and CEO of Benzinga, on Thursday interviewed Kevin O'Leary on the "Raz Report." Among the topics discussed with the "Shark Tank" star and co-founder of O'Shares ETFs were read more

$40B Of Stimulus Checks Could Be Used To Buy Bitcoin: Mizuho Survey

According to a new survey from Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (TYO: 8411), nearly $40 billion of the new stimulus checks could be spent on Bitcoin and stocks. What Happened: The survey finds that 10% of the $380 billion in direct stimulus checks are likely to be used to fund the purchase of the market-leading digital currency in addition to equities. read more

Cash App Is Giving Away $1M In Bitcoin: What You Need To Know

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices were up 8.6% on Thursday to near $60,000 after Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) announced a new Cash App feature allowing users to instantly send bitcoin to other $cashtags for free. read more