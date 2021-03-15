Oscar-Nominated Documentary Being Auctioned As An NFT

Adam Benzine's Academy Award-nominated 2015 documentary "Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah" is being released on the Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) blockchain as a non-fungible token (NFT), marking the first time that an Oscar-nominated film has been made available on this format.

What To Know: Ten limited edition copies of the 40-minute film being auctioned on the Rarible marketplace, each with a Buy-it-Now price of 200 ETH.

In addition to the film, winning bidders will receive a unique video message from Benzine, the film's U.S. theatrical trailer, a PDF copy of the film's script and "La Mort et L'Amour de Claude Lanzmann," an unreleased 60-minute "extended director's cut" of the original film.

The auction will run through March 18 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

About The Film: "Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah" details the 12-year effort by French filmmaker Claude Lanzmann to create "Shoah," the epic nine-and-a-half-hour documentary on the Holocaust. The film was nominated for the Academy Award in the Best Documentary Short Subject category and was broadcast on HBO and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

The film will be released on digital platforms including Vimeo on Demand on April 7.

"It's exciting and a little terrifying to be releasing the first major motion picture via this new technology," said Benzine, the film's producer and director. "It's an opportunity to stake out a little corner of movie-making history, and a moment where the excitement of radical innovation intersects with the prestige of established cinematic pedigree.

"Blockchain tech represents a tremendous opportunity for the future of digital art, which is still very much in its infancy. While the first film reels, VHS tapes and DVDs will one day crumble to dust, this digital token has the potential to exist forever in perfect perpetuity."

French filmmaker Claude Lanzmann, the subject of "Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah." Photo courtesy Jet Black Iris America.

