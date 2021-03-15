fbpx
QQQ
-2.58
320.62
-0.81%
DIA
+ 2.97
322.38
+ 0.91%
SPY
+ 0.54
392.92
+ 0.14%
TLT
-2.95
141.96
-2.12%
GLD
+ 0.00
161.53
+ 0%

Elon Musk's Weekend Dogemania: Calls On Coinbase To Support Dogecoin And Sends Wrong Crypto Soaring Again

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 14, 2021 10:36 pm
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk supported Coinbase enabling Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) on its trading platform over the weekend.

What Happened: The entrepreneur’s support came in the form of a reply to a question posed by a Twitter user.

Tesla’s $1.5 billion Bitcoin (NASDAQ:BTC) purchase was facilitated by the soon-to-go-public Coinbase, according to the Block.

BTC traded 1.2% lower at $60,266.12 at press time. The apex cryptocurrency reached its all-time high of $61,683.86 on Mar. 13.

Why It Matters: Musk made a series of tweets centered around DOGE this weekend. The Tesla chief executive revealed that he was planning to get a Shiba Inu dog, a breed native to Japan and the mascot of the meme cryptocurrency.

While the price of DOGE surpassed $0.06 over the weekend, Musk’s tweets seemingly led to a nearly 300% surge in the price of the Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) token. 

See Also: Elon Musk Unintentionally Sends 'Marscoin' Cryptocurrency Soaring 1,800% With A Tweet

DOGE traded 1.45% lower at $0.59 at press time. SHIB traded 286.45% higher at $0.0000000823.

Musk made other references to DOGE — which seemingly referred to the 1975 film "Dog Day Afternoon" based on a bank robbery.

Origin of Doge Day Afternoon:
The ancient Romans sacrificed a Dogecoin at the beginning of the Doge Days to appease the rage of Sirius, believing that the star was the cause of the hot, sultry weather.

Musk’s frequent tweets on Dogecoin worry some in the cryptocurrency community who think they are causing serious damage to the industry.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

