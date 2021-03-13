fbpx
QQQ
-2.58
320.62
-0.81%
DIA
+ 2.97
322.38
+ 0.91%
SPY
+ 0.54
392.92
+ 0.14%
TLT
-2.95
141.96
-2.12%
GLD
+ 0.00
161.53
+ 0%

Bitcoin Surges To Record $60,000 After Weeks Of Correction

byCatherine Ross
March 13, 2021 6:43 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Surges To Record $60,000 After Weeks Of Correction

Bitcoin has surged to $60,000 for the first time in history early Saturday morning.

What Happened: The leading cryptocurrency crossed the $59,000 levels and quickly surged to $60,000. It is trading at $60,170 at press time, according to a data platform Trading View.

BTC has had weeks of what experts called “a healthy correction” for the market.

An expert trader Peter Brandt called this dip "getting rid of the late FOMO buyers" period.

The cryptocurrency previously peaked at $57,432 on Feb. 21 and had a downtrend after.

Why It Matters: Bitcoin price reversed on March 5, signaling the potential future upward movement.

An on-chain analyst Willi Woo noted on March 11 that the major consolidation for this year was nearly complete.

Co-founders of a crypto data analytics platform, Glassnode shared that major tactical indicators for Bitcoin price were pointing to a "very healthy territory."

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Chiliz NFT Cryptocurrency Surges 89% After PSG Progression Ignites $550M Trading Frenzy In Fan Tokens

The sports tokenization blockchain Chiliz saw its native token CHZ surge over 89% in the past 24-hours to $0.5101. What Happened: The coin recorded gains of more than 300% over the past week, outperforming most NFT blockchains in the space. read more

Weeks After $1B Bitcoin Purchase, MicroStrategy Buys Another $15M Worth Of Cryptocurrency

What Happened: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) just bought another $15 million worth of Bitcoi read more

French Government To Auction $34M Worth Of Bitcoin Seized From Hackers

The French government might be the unintended beneficiaries of a cryptocurrency hack that took place in 2019. read more

Traders Don't Think Dogecoin Will Grow If Elon Musk Stops Tweeting About It: Survey

The meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has made headlines across the world following a resounding price rally induced by tweets from Reddit’s WallStreetBets traders and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. read more