AnRKey X Is Disrupting Finance With A New NFT Gaming Genre Called m$ports (Money Sports)

AnRKey X have been causing quite a stir on Rarible. Last week, they catapulted themselves to the top of the sellers chart with the release of GenSys X, a brand new set of NFTs selling over for 120ETH with an almost 3X over sold pre-sale. The release caused such a sales spike that it caused their Rarible page to crash meaning orders could not be processed for a short while.

The NFTs represent characters in AnRKey X’s imminent defi NFT and Esports game Battle Wave 2323. Battle Wave 2323 is decentralized finance mixed with esports, drenched in a cyberpunk aesthetic. Developed on Unity, the game enables players to choose a team and compete against each other in liquidity mining processes by purchasing, staking, and playing with APY boosted NFTs.

Incentivized Gaming On-Chain

The winning team in Battle Wave 2323 is whoever has the highest aggregate APY distribution of the native Ethereum-based token, ANRX. Even though the winning team is rewarded with more unique NFTs, all players are going to be getting returns on their staked tokens. Everyone’s a winner, in other words. Essentially, AnRKey X is offering people a place to invest their crypto, with a community that will grow and stay actively engaged based on an NFT game. Battle Wave 2323 is scheduled for mainnet launch at the end of Q1 with over 11,500 registered sign ups.

It’s been an incredible few months for the NFT market. More and more artists and celebrities are getting involved in recognizing a brand new way to engage with their audience. The current value of the market currently stands at well over $250 million after growth of more than 2,800% in 2020 but it feels like we’re just getting started. In between Grimes selling a video for $390,000 and Logan Paul creating a Pokemon card of himself, there has been some genuine innovation.

Defi Dressed Up as Gaming

Battle Wave 2323 offers players a unique way to gain exposure to decentralized finance. It’s tempting to dismiss something like this as novelty (and some surely will) but it represents a genuine disruption to the financial world.

As a defi project, it challenges the mechanisms of centralized finance, but by combining defi with NFTs it introduces a whole new culture. The conventional perception of the financial world is one of numbers being analyzed by men in suits. AnRKey X is confronting that perception with a beautiful cyberpunk girl holding a giant hammer weapon.

And why shouldn’t it? Even centralized finance is becoming more and more accessible to retail traders. It follows that the evolution of the financial world should become massively diversified. In that respect, AnRKey X represents one of many potential subcultures that could find their own place in the defi community.

It remains to be seen how successful Battle Wave 2323 will be though they have over 11,000 registered sign ups already. However, any team that has as diverse a range of companies on its resume as the AnRKey X is sure to turn some heads. Team members have worked with everyone from Goldman Sachs to Pokemon and Walt Disney to Mercedes Benz.

Whatever happens, AnRKey X is part of a movement that’s introducing an entirely new financial philosophy.

Disclaimer: the writer is an advisor to AnRKey X and used this relationship to source insights for this article. Please consult your financial advisor before investing in digital assets. This article is informational and educational and does not represent financial advice.

