fbpx
QQQ
+ 7.16
303.72
+ 2.3%
DIA
+ 2.10
321.15
+ 0.65%
SPY
+ 4.07
385.32
+ 1.05%
TLT
-1.01
141.03
-0.72%
GLD
-0.15
161.83
-0.09%

Remember 'Bad Luck Brian' Meme? Yeah, It Also Sold As NFT Crypto For $36,000

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 12, 2021 1:10 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Key Points
  • A popular meme from the early 2010s sold as a nonfungible token for $36,000, according to Foundation, a digital art marketplace.
  • What Happened "Bad Luck Brian" is a meme that contains an unflattering yearbook photo of Kyle Craven, which was posted to the internet in January 2012 by his best friend Ian Davies.
Remember 'Bad Luck Brian' Meme? Yeah, It Also Sold As NFT Crypto For $36,000

A popular meme from the early 2010s sold as a non-fungible token for $36,000, according to Foundation, a digital art marketplace.

What Happened: “Bad Luck Brian” is a meme that contains an unflattering yearbook photo of Kyle Craven, which was posted to the internet in January 2012 by his best friend Ian Davies.

The duo released the authentic original Bad Luck Brian image as an NFT token, which was sold for 20 ETH or $36,134 on Thursday. 

Foundation is also currently auctioning another meme “Grumpy Cat” and the highest bid on that meme as of press time was ETH 5.50 or nearly $9,927. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), traded 0.43% higher at $1,804.90 at press time.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 1.33% higher at $56,688.15.

Why It Matters: On Thursday, auction house Christie’s sold Beeple’s “The First 5000 Days” NFT-based digital artwork for $69 million.

Beeple acknowledged the hype surrounding NFT saying, “It may be a bubble, but it’s one of those things where I also see a huge amount of legitimate long-term value for this as an asset class.”

A Banksy artwork titled “Morons” was sold as an NFT token for $394,000 this week after the original was destroyed by cryptocurrency enthusiasts earlier. 

Canadian artist Grimes, the partner of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has sold artworks worth almost $6 million, as per the Verge. Others that have embraced the NFT trend include Lindsay Lohan.

See Also: Why Crypto Veteran Charlie Lee Is Sounding Alarm Against NFT Craze

Yum! Brands, Inc (NYSE:YUM) subsidiary Taco Bell has also taco-themed NFTs this month, which were sold out like hot cakes in no time.

Read Next: As NFT Crypto Craze Spreads To Domain Names, DigitalArtists.com Sells For $300,000

Photo by Meme Binge on Flickr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

As NFT Crypto Craze Spreads To Domain Names, DigitalArtists.com Sells For $300,000

The non-fungible token hype has extended itself to web addresses with DigitalArtists.com selling for a six-figure amount on Thursday, according to Mike Mann, a domain name entrepreneur. What Happened: Mann revealed on Twitter that the domain was sold by DomainMarket.com for $300,000. read more

'What's The Reason Not To Diversify?' Cathie Wood Talks Bitcoin Hitting $400,000, Rise Of NFTs

Ark Investment Management Founder and CEO Cathie Wood joined Benzinga’s "Raz Report" for an exclusive interview Wednesday. Wood shared her thoughts on cryptocurrency and the rise in the valuation of Bitcoin. read more

Over $100M In Crypto Collectible NFTs Sold Over Past 30 Days

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are gaining momentum in crypto, as reports confirm that over $100 million worth of crypto collectible NFTs were sold in the last 30 days. read more

Bitcoin Shoots Past $1T Market Cap Again But Ethereum Steals The Show With NFT Crypto Craze

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) market capitalization surpassed the $1 trillion level late Monday night at press time but it was Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the runner-up in terms of market cap, that was stealing the show. read more