fbpx
QQQ
-0.89
312.66
-0.29%
DIA
+ 4.69
313.87
+ 1.47%
SPY
+ 2.26
384.87
+ 0.58%
TLT
+ 0.28
139.46
+ 0.2%
GLD
+ 0.82
160.03
+ 0.51%

Digital Currency Group To Buy $250 Million Of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Shares

byBenzinga Staff
March 10, 2021 5:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Digital Currency Group To Buy $250 Million Of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Shares

Digital Currency Group Inc (DCG), the parent company of Grayscale Investments, plans to purchase $250 million worth of shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX:GBTC).

What Happened: In a press release shared by the company earlier today, DCG disclosed that it would make the purchase on the open market while funding it with cash on hand.

DCG’s CEO Barry Silbert is considered one of the most active investors in the blockchain sector, as DCG backs over 175 blockchain-related companies over 35 countries.

Why it matters: DCG subsidiary Grayscale Investments has over $42 billion under its assets management, making it undoubtedly the largest digital currency asset manager.

Of all Grayscale’s products, its Bitcoin Trust remains the most popular investment vehicle, particularly to institutional investors as it offers them a regulated option to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin.

Throughout most of its existence, shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) have traded at a premium to its Net Asset Value (NAV), but more recently, that premium has turned into a discount.

According to data from Ycharts, the discount was around -3.2% at the time of writing –– a sharp contrast from its premium of over 40% in December 2020.

Factors contributing to the fall in this premium include large investors cashing out of GBTC as well as competing products, like Canada’s Bitcoin ETF capturing some of the market.

What Else: According to Grayscale’s website, the company seems to be actively hiring ETF specialists.

The job postings indicate that Grayscale might be trying to launch its own Bitcoin ETF – a prospect that excited many in the crypto community.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Financing Markets General

Related Articles

Ethereum Miners Found A Way To Bypass NVIDIA's Hash Limits

What Happened: NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced the creation of a new product offering – the NVIDIA CMP, meant exclusively for cryptocurrency mining in February. read more

Why Crypto Veteran Charlie Lee Is Sounding Alarm Against NFT Craze

Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) creator Charlie Lee, is warning about the frenzy surrounding non-fungible tokens. read more

'What's The Reason Not To Diversify?' Cathie Wood Talks Bitcoin Hitting $400,000, Rise Of NFTs

Ark Investment Management Founder and CEO Cathie Wood joined Benzinga’s "Raz Report" for an exclusive interview Wednesday. Wood shared her thoughts on cryptocurrency and the rise in the valuation of Bitcoin. read more

This Fund Manager Believes Low Bitcoin Prices Could Negatively Impact Tech Stocks

What Happened: Mark Mobius, founding partner at London-based asset management firm Mobius Capital Partners, expressed concern that lower Bitcoin prices could hit tech stocks “very badly.” read more