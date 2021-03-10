fbpx
SOS Limited Technical Levels To Watch

byTyler Bundy
March 10, 2021 2:03 pm
SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) shares were trending in Wednesday’s trading session.

No news is evident to explain why the stock is trending on social media. Here are some short- and long-term technical levels to watch.

sos15min3-10-21.png

SOS Limited Technical Levels To Watch: The short-term, 15-minute chart shows the stock price fell through a support level and is now trading within a channel.

The old support of $9 broke through, and the stock retested these levels as resistance and has been unable to break back above.

The inability to break back above the $9 level shows this price level may potentially act as resistance in the future.

After the initial breakdown of the $9 support, the stock fell all the way down to near the $4.50 level before it bounced and started moving back up. Since then, the price has been able to stay above this level meaning to a technical trader it may hold as support in the future.

sosdaily3-10-21.png

Taking a step back to the daily chart above shows that the price level of $4 was a resistance level until early February 2021. This level then broke above and was able to hold as a support level.

The stock had some trouble getting over the $8 level at first, finally did cross the level and saw some support before eventually falling back below the level and testing it as a resistance.

Now the stock trades between these two levels in a channel.

Bulls would like to see the stock get over the $8 with some consolidation before the price could potentially run higher.

Bears would like to see the stock back below the $4 level with some consolidation below before the stock may drop further.

SOS Limited is trading Wednesday with a market cap of $880 million. The stock was down 5.44% at $6.26 at last check Wednesday.

