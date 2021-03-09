fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
299.94
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
318.26
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
381.72
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
137.83
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
157.49
+ 0%

Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of $100B

byBenzinga Staff
March 9, 2021 8:09 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of $100B

What Happened: Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc could soon be valued at $100 billion after officially going public, based on Nasdaq's private auction results last week.

According to Bloomberg, shares of Coinbase traded between $350 and $375 per share, giving the company a pre-IPO valuation of between $90 to $100 billion.

Bloomberg reported that the private auction ended with shares trading at a price of $350 per unit.

Why It Matters: While private trading is more restrictive and volumes are more constrained than public markets, the Nasdaq private market serves as an important part of determining a reference price for investors ahead of the direct listing.

Coinbase’s last funding round in 2018 put it at a valuation of $8 billion. In January 2021, the company saw its valuation increase to around $50 billion based on privately traded shares on a private forum created by Coinbase.

The exchange’s CEO Brian Armstrong is likely to see a compensation package of over $1 million per working day, based on his $15 billion stake in the company, Bloomberg has reported.

What Else: The cryptocurrency exchange opted for a direct listing rather than a traditional Initial Public Offering (IPO), making this the first major direct listing on the Nasdaq.

Based on Coinbase’s filings, owners of Class A common stock will be allowed to sell in the direct listing and will not be subject to lock-up agreements. The filings also disclose that Class A stock carries one vote per share, while Class B carries 20 votes per share. Coinbase has also stated that it will not raise any proceeds in the transaction.

Coinbase is the largest U.S based cryptocurrency exchange, and with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.2 billion, it accounts for a large portion of cryptocurrency trading worldwide. 

At the time of writing, the market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin was up by almost 8%, trading at $53,883 as most altcoins were also trending higher in price.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Offerings IPOs Markets Media

Related Articles

Bitcoin Shoots Past $1T Market Cap Again But Ethereum Steals The Show With NFT Crypto Craze

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) market capitalization surpassed the $1 trillion level late Monday night at press time but it was Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the runner-up in terms of market cap, that was stealing the show. read more

Dogecoin Gets Mark Cuban Boost But It's No Match To This NFT Crypto's Spiciness

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has surged about 19% in the previous two days — thanks to Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sharing a bullish projection of $1. read more

JPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM Coin

What Happened: Wall Street giant JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has amped up its recruitment for blockchain-related jobs amidst the ongoing crypto boom. read more

IRS Is Coming For Crypto You Hide, Launches 'Operation Hidden Treasure'

A dedicated team of IRS criminal investigation professionals is now working on identifying taxpayers who have omitted to disclose income from cryptocurrency. read more