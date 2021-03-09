fbpx
Taco Bell's NFT Crypto Tacos Aren't Meant For Eating But People Are Loving Them Anyway

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 9, 2021 12:03 am
Taco Bell's NFT Crypto Tacos Aren't Meant For Eating But People Are Loving Them Anyway

Yum! Brands, Inc (NYSE:YUM) subsidiary Taco Bell is dishing out its signature food in non-fungible token form and people can’t get enough.

What Happened: On Sunday, Taco Bell released and sold out the first set of its taco-themed NFTs on the Rarible marketplace.

The fast-food restaurant operator created five NFTs selling them as collectibles in a set of five. 

The initial price for the NFTs was 0.001 ETH or $1.79 and the highest bid reached up to 0.4 wETH or $700, according to The Block.

Taco Bell said on its Rarible page, “100% of the profits earned from this sale will be donated to Taco Bell Foundation, Inc. to empower youth to discover and pursue their career and educational pathways.”

Why It Matters: On Monday, it was reported that the tokenized version of the Banksy artwork “Morons” sold for over $394,000 on the Open Sea NFT marketplace.

The original piece was destroyed by cryptocurrency enthusiasts in order to create the NFT.

NFTs have been generating a buzz of late with artists such as Grimes, partner of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, Beeple and Lindsay Lohan releasing works using the technology akin to a digital certificate of ownership.

Last week, Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) creator Charlie Lee warned against the NFT frenzy.

Price Action: Yum! shares closed nearly 0.2% lower at $104.14 on Monday. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 6.48% higher at $53,788.18 at press time. 

Photo by Kake on Flickr

