fbpx
QQQ
-8.74
317.42
-2.83%
DIA
+ 3.08
312.10
+ 0.98%
SPY
-1.84
385.40
-0.48%
TLT
-1.08
139.99
-0.78%
GLD
-1.63
160.75
-1.02%

JPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM Coin

byBenzinga Staff
March 8, 2021 5:35 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
JPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM Coin

What Happened: Wall Street giant JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has amped up its recruitment for blockchain-related jobs amidst the ongoing crypto boom.

According to the company’s website, JPMorgan has 56 open blockchain-related positions – a number that exceeds most firms in the space.

A vast majority of the job openings were for the blockchain developers based in Bangalore and Singapore, which is likely related to the Onyx division that the bank launched last year.

Onyx was launched in October 2020 to oversee the development of JP Morgan’s wholesale payments token, JPM Coin.

Why It Matters: According to reports from a crypto publication Coindesk, Onyx was initially created with around 100 employees as a business unit that would explore blockchain technology becoming commercially viable.

“We are launching Onyx because we believe we are shifting to a period of commercialization of those technologies, moving from research and development to something that can become a real business,” the executive said at the time.

JPM coin was designed to speed up transactions related to interbank transactions and bond payments. The token was built on Quorum, a private Ethereum-based blockchain development by JPMorgan, later acquired by Ethereum’s main blockchain developer Consensys.

The new job listings might suggest a renewed focus on JPM Coin and blockchain development functions across the bank’s network.

What Else: JPMorgan’s blockchain recruitment far outpaces several other wall street giants that have announced their entry into crypto recently.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) that recently announced crypto custody had four open blockchain positions, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) each had two.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets Media General

Related Articles

IRS Is Coming For Crypto You Hide, Launches 'Operation Hidden Treasure'

A dedicated team of IRS criminal investigation professionals is now working on identifying taxpayers who have omitted to disclose income from cryptocurrency. read more

Beyond Bitcoin: China's Publicly-Listed Beauty App Meitu Buys $22M Ethereum

Fujian-based beauty app Meitu, which is publicly listed in Hong Kong, said it has purchased 15,000 units of Ethereum (ETH) on Sunday. What Happened: The company’s cryptocurrency purchase is worth $25.98 million as of press time, when ETH traded 4.28% higher at $1727.92. read more

Why Enjin Coin Is Trading 39% Higher Today

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ), an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-backed value coin that gets locked into non-fungible tokens has soared over 39% in the 24 hours period to press time. read more

'Morons,' Banksy's Art Work Burned In Real Life, Sells For $394,000 As A Non-Fungible Token

“Morons,” a now tokenized artwork by the legendary street artist Banksy, has sold for over $394,000 on the Open Sea NFT marketplace. read more