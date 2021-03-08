fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
308.68
+ 0%
DIA
+ -0.01
315.19
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
383.56
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
138.91
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
159.12
+ 0%

Beyond Bitcoin: China's Publicly-Listed Beauty App Meitu Buys $22M Ethereum

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 8, 2021 4:14 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Beyond Bitcoin: China's Publicly-Listed Beauty App Meitu Buys $22M Ethereum

Fujian-based beauty app Meitu, which is publicly listed in Hong Kong, said it has purchased 15,000 units of Ethereum (ETH) on Sunday.

What Happened: The company’s cryptocurrency purchase is worth $25.98 million as of press time, when ETH traded 4.28% higher at $1727.92.

Additionally, the company said it also purchased 379.1214267 units of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), worth $18.96 million, as of press time when BTC traded 1.43% higher at $50,011.39.

Meitu’s ETH and BTC purchases were made at an aggregate consideration of nearly US$22.1 million and US$17.9 million respectively.

Why It Matters: ETH could be headed for another sharp price spike as developers have agreed to move ahead with an update that would lead to a reduction in the number of tokens in use.

Meitu can make a net purchase of up to $100 million worth of cryptocurrencies under an investment plan previously approved by its board of directors, the company said. 

Meitu's ETH investment marks for the first time, a publicly-listed company has announced a major purchase of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, reported CoinDesk.

Previously, some large companies have announced BTC investments.

In February, Jack Dorsey-led Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) bought 3,318 BTC worth $170 million after first pumping in $50 million into BTC last October.

Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) also purchased $1.5 billion worth of BTC.

The biggest bull among listed companies so far has been Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR), which owns 90,531 BTC, as of late February, acquired at an average purchase price of $2.171 billion.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

'Morons,' Banksy's Art Work Burned In Real Life, Sells For $394,000 As A Non-Fungible Token

“Morons,” a now tokenized artwork by the legendary street artist Banksy, has sold for over $394,000 on the Open Sea NFT marketplace. read more

Why Enjin Coin Is Trading 39% Higher Today

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ), an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-backed value coin that gets locked into non-fungible tokens has soared over 39% in the 24 hours period to press time. read more

Doge To The Moon? Mark Cuban Says $1 'Will Definitely' Happen If Mavericks Fans Keep Rolling

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said on Sunday that the price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) "will definitely hit" the $1 level if transactions with the joke cryptocurrency by fans retain the momentum. read more

Bitcoin Volatility On Path To Drop Below Amazon's, Analysts Say

What Happened: Annual Bitcoin volatility will drop below that of Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) in a few years if past patterns prevail, according to analysts from Bloomberg. read more