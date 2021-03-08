fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.58
299.52
+ 1.51%
DIA
+ 5.52
304.13
+ 1.78%
SPY
+ 6.84
369.88
+ 1.82%
TLT
+ 0.27
138.37
+ 0.19%
GLD
+ 0.05
159.02
+ 0.03%

Doge To The Moon? Mark Cuban Says $1 'Will Definitely' Happen If Mavericks Fans Keep Rolling

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 8, 2021 12:32 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Doge To The Moon? Mark Cuban Says $1 'Will Definitely' Happen If Mavericks Fans Keep Rolling

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said on Sunday that the price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) "will definitely hit" the $1 level if transactions with the joke cryptocurrency by fans retain the momentum.

What Happened: The “Shark Tank” investor took to Twitter to reveal that Mavericks was now the largest DOGE merchant in the world.

Why It Matters: Last week, Cuban said Mavericks would accept DOGE as payment “because we can.” The basketball team’s tickets and merchandise then began to be sold for the Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency.

There is a circulating supply of nearly 128.664 billion DOGE, according to CoinMarketCap data.

DOGE traded 11.13% higher at $0.054 at press time. The apex cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 1.98% higher at $50,526.12.

In February, Cuban said that DOGE was not a “bad look” for cryptocurrencies even as many expressed displeasure at Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s frequent tweets on the joke cryptocurrency. 

Hedge fund manager Michael Novogratz said last Thursday that Cuban is “making a mistake” by letting people pay with DOGE. “He’d be better off with 15 other different ways to pay for his tickets,” said Novogratz.

Benzinga contacted the Mavericks for further details on Dogecoin transactions. A response was awaited as of press time.

Read Next: Dogecoin Co-Founder Says He Can't 'Comprehend' Calls For The Joke Crypto He Created In 3 Hours To Hit $1

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Why Enjin Coin Is Trading 39% Higher Today

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ), an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-backed value token that gets locked into non-fungible tokens has soared over 39% in the 24 hours period to press time. read more

'Morons,' Banksy's Art Work Burned In Real Life, Sells For $394,000 As A Non-Fungible Token

“Morons,” a now tokenized artwork by the legendary street artist Banksy, has sold for over $394,000 on the Open Sea NFT marketplace. read more

Bitcoin Volatility On Path To Drop Below Amazon's, Analysts Say

What Happened: Annual Bitcoin volatility will drop below that of Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) in a few years if past patterns prevail, according to analysts from Bloomberg. read more

Bitcoin Play Cipher Mining To Go Public With SPAC Merger

One of the leading providers of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining hardware and blockchain software and services is going public in a SPAC merger. read more