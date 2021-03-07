fbpx
Ether Could Be Headed Higher After Update Coming This Summer

byGary Anglebrandt
March 7, 2021 12:44 pm
The cryptocurrency Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) could be headed for another sharp rise in price.

What Happened: Ethereum's blockchain developers have agreed to move ahead on an update that would result in a reduction of the total number of Ether tokens in use, Bloomberg reported. 

The limiting of supply probably will drive prices up even more for Ethereum, which already has seen skyrocketing performance. It is up about 560% in the past 12 months, compared to 430% for Bitcoin, according to Bloomberg. 

Coming This Summer: The update, expected to arrive this summer, is aimed at addressing an issue with Ethereum where users have to guess at how many tokens are needed for a transaction. Some outstanding Ether tokens will be destroyed when the cryptocurrency is used in transactions on Ethereum's blockchain. 

Ethereum is trading near $1,670 today, up 4.46% over the last 24 hours, according to CoinDesk.

Photo by Nick Chong on Unsplash.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

