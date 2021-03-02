 Skip to main content

Why Crypto Veteran Charlie Lee Is Sounding Alarm Against NFT Craze
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 02, 2021 11:46pm   Comments
Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) creator Charlie Lee, is warning about the frenzy surrounding non-fungible tokens.

What Happened: Lee, a former engineer at Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) search unit Google, sounded the alarm on the parallels between the ICO rush of 2017 and the current NFT craze in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

The cryptocurrency veteran described NFTs as “Non-Finite Tokes” and pointed out that there is “zero cost to create [an] unlimited number of tokens.”

In a separate tweet, he cited the example of Justin Roiland of “Rick and Morty” fame and his NFT artwork and questioned what’s stopping others such as “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening or animator Mike Judge from creating millions of new NFTs.

Lee also threw a challenge and asked to be proven wrong.

Lee clarified that while digital artwork takes time and effort to create, NFT is not the artwork.

Why It Matters: NFTs are akin to digital certificates of authenticity and can be used for digital assets such as games or artworks.

NFTs have attracted several artists, with the latest being Grimes, the partner of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) chief Elon Musk, who sold digital artworks for nearly $6 million, reported the Verge. 

See Also: Tesla Invests $1.5B In Bitcoin, Expects To Accept Crypto As Payment In The Future

Others that have jumped on the bandwagon reportedly include Beeple who sold $3.5 million worth of art last year and actress Lindsay Lohan. 

Meme Nyan Cat and electronic musician 3LAU are some other notables that have profited from the trend.

Price Action: LTC traded 3.4% higher at $182.23 at press time, while the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 2.09% lower at $48,624.08.

Photo by Paul Sableman on Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bitcoin Charlie Lee Elon Musk Grimes ICO LitecoinCryptocurrency Markets Best of Benzinga

