TheScore Gets In On The NFT Craze With 'Mint Conditions' Series

On Monday, Score Media and Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: SCR) announced a weekly series, "Mint Conditions," that will run for six months across theScore Instagram and Facebook accounts.

What Happened: Host Brad Parker will cover market trends on collectibles and trading cards during the series that is expected to last six months. Parker will also delve into the relatively new area of collecting non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and provide information about this emerging trend, according to a report on Awful Announcing.

Why It Matters: Score Media has been quick to jump into a number of trends, beginning with broadcasting sports scores on Canadian television to launching its first mobile app in 2007.

Expanding into the NFT craze seems like the logical next step and, with the resurgence in popularity of physical collectibles, this series could reach new customers and help Score Media to grow its brand. “Our original digital programming aims to continually respond to where we see trends and fandom heading. Launching Mint Conditions encapsulates that content strategy, leveraging the powerful reach of our social channels and the endemic knowledge of our talent to deliver a fun, engaging and interactive new series,” Aubrey Levy, Score Media's VP of marketing and content, told Awful Announcing.

What’s More: NFTs have gained popularity recently, especially with crypto traders, according to Coindesk.

Viewed as a financial investment, similar to physical collectibles, NFTs allow collectors to store digital art and memorabilia on exchanges and wallets such as MetaMask and Coinbase wallets. One of the benefits of buying digital collectors' items is that, unlike physical cards or collectables, NFTs are guaranteed unique and instantly verifiable by an address that can be linked directly back to the issuer.