Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team, Crypto.com Announce Partnership

The Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team formally announced a global partnership with cryptocurrency platform, Crypto.com.

What Happened: Ahead of its 2021 Formula One car launch, the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team announced it signed a multi-year deal with Crypto.com, to collaborate on exclusive experiences.

Crypto.com is a fast-growing cryptocurrency platform serving more than 10 million worldwide customers. The company’s core products also include a Visa card and DeFi wallet.

“As we prepare for the start of the new season, I am delighted to welcome Crypto.com as a global partner of Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team,” said Lawrence Stroll, Chairman, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team.

“I am very impressed by the vision of the Crypto.com management and the tremendous speed at which their platform is growing. I am sure this partnership will bring a fresh perspective to both our businesses and introduce both brands to new audiences. We are proud of our heritage, but as this deal shows we are also a very modern team.”

Why It Matters: The development comes as a result of Aston Martin’s mission to use its global platform of motorsport to engage new fans, as well as showcase technology and innovation representative of its values.

“This partnership with Crypto.com really puts Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team at the forefront of the boom in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology," said Jefferson Slack, managing director, commercial and marketing, at Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One. "It is an industry that is fast becoming mainstream and it is hugely exciting that we – as an innovative Formula One team – are building a strong relationship with a company that is leading the way in this important sector.”