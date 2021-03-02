Such Popularity, Much Wow! Dogecoin Now Available At 1,800 ATMs Across US

Joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is now available through 1,800 ATMs in the United States.

What Happened: The Bitcoin ATM provider CoinFlip cited the “growing popularity and mass adoption” as reasons for making the meme-themed cryptocurrency available on its ATM terminals, as per a statement.

“We are dedicated to making sure that Dogecoin is a part of our portfolio of coins, and encourage further support of this cryptocurrency in the coming months,” said CoinFlip CEO Daniel Polotsky.

DOGE traded 5.14% higher at $0.052 at press time. The cryptocurrency has spiked 853.07% since the year began, while the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rose 67.39% in the same period.

BTC traded 5.49% higher at $48,848.40 at press time.

Why It Matters: At the beginning of February, DOGE hit an all-time high of $0.084 as it was pushed higher by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and his coterie comprising of rap star Snoop Dogg and Kiss frontman Gene Simmons.

DOGE also got kind words from “Shark Tank” fame investor Mark Cuban who said it was “not a bad look” for cryptocurrencies last month.

Not all in the cryptocurrency universe were happy about Musk’s frequent tweets on the Shiba Inu-themed coin with one poster on Reddit calling the DOGE situation “seriously damaging to crypto.”

On Sunday, Dogecoin got a technical upgrade that enables important performance improvements.

Photo by Dogeloverforever on Wikimedia