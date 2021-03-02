 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Green Eggs & SPAC: What Could Tweet From Elon Musk Mean?
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 02, 2021 2:10am   Comments
Share:
Green Eggs & SPAC: What Could Tweet From Elon Musk Mean?

One of the most influential names in the investing world tweeted about SPACs on Monday. The question is what could the tweet mean.

What Happened: Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), has moved the prices of stocks like GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) with tweets showing support for the companies.

Tweets from Musk about cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) have also sent prices higher thanks to his large following on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and watchful eyes from Tesla investors and fans.  

A tweet about SPACs from Musk has led the fintwit community to look for clues on what it could mean.

Related Link: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Elon Musk

What It Could Mean: The tweet from Musk could be a sign of support for SPACs, but given the history Musk has with SPACs that could be unlikely.

In November, Musk tweeted “caution strongly advised with SPACs” in response to a Forbes cover story on “The Looming SPAC meltdown.”

The tweet about Green Eggs & SPAC also came after Musk seemed to take a shot at a rival company going public via SPAC. On Monday, SpaceX competitor Rocket Labs announced a SPAC merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: VACQ).

“Looks familiar haha. Neverthelesss, the right move. Congrats to Rocket Lab,” Musk tweeted in response to a tweet from a small account showing the Neutron rocket unveiled by Rocket Lab.

The tweet could be referring to SPACs being pigs or ham in this case as he has not liked them. Perhaps it in reference to the old Wall Street motto of "bears make money, bulls make money, pigs get slaughtered." 

Speculation has also picked up that perhaps a Musk-owned company like Starlink, a unit of SpaceX could go public via a SPAC.

That seems unlikely given Musk mentioned just last month that Starlink would IPO when the company can “predict cash flow reasonably well.” In September, Musk said if Starlink does IPO, it would give retail investors first dibs at the offering.

There is one SPAC trading as units that has ham in the name with Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I (NASDAQ: HLAHU).

Another interesting angle for investors to consider with the Dr. Seuss-referenced tweet is the fact that the birthday of the well-known author of children's books falls on March 2.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla's Share Of European EV Market Reduced To 3.5%
Such Popularity, Much Wow! Dogecoin Now Available At 1,800 ATMs Across US
Musk Says Tesla FSD Subscriptions To Launch By June But Buying Would Still Be Better
Dogecoin Has A 'Meme Shield' Against Price Drops, Says Elon Musk
Nio Reports Wider Q4 Loss Despite Revenues Topping $1B
Tesla Says No To Swap Batteries and Rumors, Yes To Fast Charging For EVs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin dogecoinCryptocurrency News Small Cap IPOs Markets Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com