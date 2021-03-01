 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Why Sos, Canaan, Riot Blockchain, Marathon Patent, ZW Data Action Stocks Spiked Today
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 01, 2021 9:57pm   Comments
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) retouched the $50,000 levels in a 24-hour period leading up to Monday night, spurring a rally in the shares of multiple companies linked to cryptocurrencies.

The apex cryptocurrency touched a high of $50,127.51 on a trailing 24-hour period and was trading 6.59% higher at $49,387.99 at press-time.

The companies that shot up on Monday in the regular and after-hours trading as a result include:

Sos Ltd (NYSE: SOS): Based out of China, this emergency rescue services company also uses blockchain technologies to provide marketing and cloud computing services to its partners. The company’s stock rose 58.6% in regular and after-hours trading. Earlier on Feb. 11, the company’s stock had shot up 81.03% after it said received cryptocurrency mining equipment ahead of schedule.

Sos shares surged 40.25% in the regular session to $6.69 and added another 18.39% gains in the after-hours.

Canaan Inc (NASDAQ: CAN): The Bitcoin mining equipment manufacturer’s shares soared about 52.6% in the regular and after-hours session at $23.55. On Monday, Integrated Ventures Inc (OTC: INTV) said it had executed two sales contracts for purchases of 600 miners made by Canaan.

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT): The Colorado-based Riot is focused on Bitcoin mining. The company’s stock rose 28.04% in the two sessions at $56.55.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: MARA): The Uniloc subsidiary is a digital asset company that mines cryptocurrencies. Shares of Marathon shot up 31.07% at $39.80.

Airnet Technology Inc (NASDAQ: ANTE): The Chinese in-flight entertainment and connectivity company secured 500 cryptocurrency miners in January. The company’s stock rose about 15% to $4.45.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNET): The Beijing-based precision advertising and marketing services company announced a partnership with Bitspace to build a blockchain mining platform last month. ZW Data stock was up 10.16% to $3.39 at the end of the after-hours session.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT): A Bitcoin mining company, it removed its CEO Min Hu for non-participation in its mining operations in February. The company’s shares rallied nearly 20.3% in the regular and after-hours session to $17.90.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BitcoinCryptocurrency News Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

