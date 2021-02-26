Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Cardano Is Surging Amid Bitcoin-Led Crypto Slump
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 26, 2021 2:02am   Comments
Share:
Why Cardano Is Surging Amid Bitcoin-Led Crypto Slump

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) traded marginally in the green at press-time. ADA outpaced both Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which were in the red.

What Happened: ADA traded 0.15% higher at $1.03 at press time. BTC and ETH traded 7.79% and 8.58% lower at $46,060.24 and $1,469.55 respectively. 

Cardano has found a firm footing after it slid to a weekly low of $0.82 following the news that Venus Protocol community members had approved a proposal to add ADA as a digital asset on Venus. 

Other developments that have been propelling ADA higher include the announcement Thursday from Dubai-based FD7 Ventures that it plans to sell $750 million worth of BTC over the next 30 days to buy positions in ADA and Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT). 

Why It Matters: Open interest for ADA futures rose to $580 million pushing past Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) to become the third-largest derivatives market, Cointelegraph reported

This month, Cardano transformed its blockchain to a multiasset network akin to ETH after a hard fork.

This is one of the factors cited as driving the price movement in ADA, as per Cointelegraph. The cryptocurrency has risen 484.06% since the year began.

Ethereum-killers such as ADA or Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) are attracting attention for their DeFi utility or smart-contract functionality. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($ETH + $BTC)

Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades
Square's Recent Weakness Is An Investor's Chance To Buy Stock, Says Analyst
We Asked 1,000 Readers Why They Bought Dogecoin
Bitcoin Uses More Electricity Than Any Method Known To Mankind, Says Bill Gates
Nvidia Raked In $100-300M From Ethereum Miners In Q4 Amid GPU Supply Crunch
Crypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% Discount
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin Blockchain Summit cardano EthereumCryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com