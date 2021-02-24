Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes Again

Benzinga Staff  
February 24, 2021 1:41pm   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes Again

What Happened: Elon Musk moved the market once again, as he took to Twitter to declare his support for meme-based cryptocurrency DOGE (Crypto: DOGE).

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO shared a picture of a Doge’s mascot, a Shiba Inu, landing on the moon.

The price of DOGE surged sharply after his tweet, sending the cryptocurrency’s supporters into a flutter.

The cryptocurrency was up 10% since Musk tweeted, climbing from $0.05261 to $0.0583 at press time.

Why It Matters: Musk’s tweet was a reference to a popular expression in the cryptocurrency market, “to the moon.”

This term is often used by market proponents to describe a cryptocurrency with a strong upward market trend or a strong belief that it will soon rise significantly in price.

Musk’s support of the cryptocurrency has been evident for all his 47.8 million Twitter followers of late, as his constant tweets about DOGE have been a recurring trend over the past month.

Earlier this week, he tweeted “Dojo for Doge,” seemingly pitching for the cryptocurrency to be powered by a supercomputer, and earlier this month, he encouraged large Doge holders to sell their holdings, citing “too much concentration” creating a barrier to its growth.

The Shiba Inu-themed digital coin rose considerably each time Musk tweeted about it, effectively making Musk’s tweets act as a trading signal to DOGE holders.

Image: Courtesy of Elon Musk's Twitter

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($BTC)

Square Analysts React To Q4 Earnings: 'Deceleration Somewhat Surprising'
MicroStrategy Buys Additional $1.026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings
Bitcoin Bank Silvergate Capital Shares Are Up Over 1000% In A Year
Bitcoin Recovers Above $51,000 Fueled By Square $170M Purchase, Cathie Wood Backing
Why Solana Cryptocurrency Has Skyrocketed 100% In A Week
Global Crypto Adoption Crosses 100M Users: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin cryptocurrenciesCryptocurrency News Entrepreneurship Markets Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com