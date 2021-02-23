Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Global Crypto Adoption Crosses 100M Users: Report

Benzinga Staff  
February 23, 2021 5:43pm   Comments
Share:
Global Crypto Adoption Crosses 100M Users: Report

What Happened: Global crypto adoption surged by 15.7%, with over 106 million crypto users in January 2021, according to research from Crypto.com

Analysts from the cryptocurrency exchange claim that this increase in adoption was largely influenced by Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) adoption after its price skyrocketed earlier this year.

This wasn’t the only contributing factor, as adoption rates appeared to pick up most during the latter half of 2020, following Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) opening crypto purchases to investors and the more extensive institutional adoption seen by Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) $1.5 billion Bitcoin purchase.

Why It Matters: This year marks the first time that global crypto adoption has surpassed 100 million users.

“What we notice is that periods of strong growth come after periods of strong price performance in Bitcoin,” said the analysts at Crypto.com.

According to them, Bitcoin’s rally was fuelled by existing users, but it was the new users that sustained its price.

While months prior to January 2021 saw the growth in new users increase by less than a single percentage point, new users increased by over 15% in January alone.

What Else: Interestingly, Bitcoin wasn’t the only driver of crypto adoption, despite the fact that its recent rally made waves across the globe.

Statistics show that the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum, led the crypto market’s growth in August 2020, during the height of the DeFi mania.

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum dipped sharply today below crucial support levels, with Bitcoin under $50,000 and Ethereum under $1,500.

Despite the selloff, market sentiment was still far from all round panic, as the crypto fear and greed index depicted extreme greed.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($BTC)

MicroStrategy CEO Says Bitcoin's Market Cap Will Reach $100 Trillion
How Bitcoin, Demand Are Driving Tesla Shares Lower
$4.4B Liquidated From Crypto Exchanges As Bitcoin's Market Cap Falls Under $1 Trillion
Bill Gates On Investing In Bitcoin: 'If You Have Less Money Than Elon, You Should Probably Watch Out'
Bitcoin Drops Below $50K After Elon Musk, Janet Yellen's Bearish Comments
Bitcoin Might Be Tanking But These Ethereum Killers Are Posting Major Gains Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin cryptocurrencies EthereumCryptocurrency News Global Markets General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com