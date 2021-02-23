$4.4B Liquidated From Crypto Exchanges As Bitcoin's Market Cap Falls Under $1 Trillion

What Happened: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major cryptocurrencies fell by over 17% as the crypto market was dominated by red candles.

Bitcoin was trading at $46,500 at press time, and its market cap fell below $1 trillion for the first time since crossing it a week ago.

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap dipped even further, falling over 23% back to $1,452 at the time of writing.

Why It Matters: The selloff across the crypto market had a considerable impact on traders' positions.

Over 474,968 traders were liquidated in the past 24-hours, with a total of $4.4 billion liquidated across crypto exchanges.

According to crypto exchange data aggregator Bybt, this was the largest liquidation event in Bitcoin Futures history, with a record amount of long positions liquidated.

In the past 24 hours , 474,968 traders were liquidated. In total $4.4B was liquidated!This is the craziest day in #Bitcoin futures history.

What Else: According to some reports, several crypto exchanges, including Binance and Gemini, experienced a fall in the amount of their Bitcoin reserves.

As the exchange’s Bitcoin reserves continue on a downward trend, the cryptocurrency’s liquidity shrinks. As a result, even a small trading volume can have a large impact on price.

On-chain data from Santiment revealed that a single wallet address was a contributing factor to Bitcoin’s price retracement.

As we noted yesterday, there was an 11x exchange inflow spike that initiated #Bitcoin's price correction from its $58.3k #ATH. Further data combing revealed that an address was responsible for the 2nd largest $BTC transaction of the year, an import of 2,700 tokens to the wallet

The user of the address in question withdrew 2700 BTC tokens, which amounted to nearly $160 million at the time, off the exchange to his individual wallet.

