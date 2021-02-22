Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Another March Crash Is Not Likely For Bitcoin

Benzinga Staff  
February 22, 2021 12:17pm   Comments
Share:
Why Another March Crash Is Not Likely For Bitcoin

What Happened: Bitcoin (BTC) price has seen one of its most significant rallies since its inception in February, as the cryptocurrency rose from $33,000 to $58,000 during this month alone.

However, according to historical data, that trend may be set to reverse momentarily as March approaches.

Data from a cryptocurrency exchange data aggregator Bybt, shows that Bitcoin has typically crashed during the month of March.

Why It Matters: The majority of industry proponents have an optimistic opinion about the price of Bitcoin, with some even revealing a price target of $100,000 at the end of the year.

However, if historical data is to be believed, then investors might begin to see short-term losses on long positions they entered this month.

Some analysts believe that this periodic dip in Bitcoin’s price is for tax-related reasons. Incidentally, March also happens to be the month where most crypto market crashes typically occur.

The largest crash observed was undoubtedly in March 2018, when Bitcoin fell more than 32%, followed by the March crash of 2020 induced by pandemic-related panic selling.

The crash in March 2020 led to over $1 billion futures contracts being liquidated, which further induced uncertainty in the market.

What Else: While a crash appears unlikely at this point, some on-chain analysts do not believe that even a dip in Bitcoin’s price is likely to be seen in the coming months.

A few compelling reasons to believe this include Bitcoin’s newfound institutional interest and support, along with its decreasing correlation with gold.

Additionally, reserves on exchanges have dropped significantly in 2021, compared to previous years when they were flooded with Bitcoin for sale.

Image: Stocksnap.io

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($BTC)

Bitcoin Hits Another All-Time High
Business Owner Trying To Sell 2 Manhattan Bars For 25 Bitcoins
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Disney, QuantumScape, Tesla, Walmart And More
Record Moves: Bitcoin Jumps To $57,000, Ethereum Crosses $2,000 As Elon Musk Calls Prices 'High'
A Crypto-What? Poll Finds 1 In 10 Americans Unfamiliar With Cryptocurrencies
Anthony Scaramucci Believes Bitcoin Price Will Reach $100K 'Before The End 2021'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin cryptocurrencies ExchangesCryptocurrency News Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com