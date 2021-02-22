Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Will Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Dogecoin Grow The Most By 2022?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 2:16pm   Comments
Share:
Will Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Dogecoin Grow The Most By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to 1,000 Benzinga readers on the 2021 price action of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

Over the next year, which cryptocurrency will have the largest percentage gain? 

Bitcoin 37%
Ethereum 32%
Dogecoin 31%

As the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has been hitting new highs in recent months. Bitcoin trades around $53,000 at time of publication, off the all-time high of $58,300.

See Also: Is Bitcoin A Good Investment?

Experts in crypto like Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, believe the price of Bitcoin is going to reach $100,000 by the end of the year.

Ethereum expands upon Bitcoin’s infrastructure in terms of useability. Instead of only transferring coins between wallets, Ethereum’s network supports the creation of decentralized applications, or DApps, that allow users to execute agreements with one another without the use of a middleman. 

Ethereum trades around $1,750 at publication time, off the all-time high of $2,036.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin is built on the same basic technology as other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. The Shiba-Inu based cryptocurrency was introduced as a joke in 2013 to help raise public awareness of the capabilities of blockchain technology. Now, Dogecoin is catching on with celebrities from Elon Musk to Gene Simmons.

Dogecoin trades around 5 cents and has an all-time high of $0.087.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($ETH + $BTC)

Why Another March Crash Is Not Likely For Bitcoin
Bitcoin Hits Another All-Time High
Business Owner Trying To Sell 2 Manhattan Bars For 25 Bitcoins
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Disney, QuantumScape, Tesla, Walmart And More
Record Moves: Bitcoin Jumps To $57,000, Ethereum Crosses $2,000 As Elon Musk Calls Prices 'High'
A Crypto-What? Poll Finds 1 In 10 Americans Unfamiliar With Cryptocurrencies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BitcoinCryptocurrency Long Ideas Crowdsourcing Top Stories Markets Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com