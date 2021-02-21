Market Overview

Bitcoin Hits Another All-Time High
Gary Anglebrandt , Benzinga Contributor  
February 21, 2021 7:30pm   Comments
Bitcoin Hits Another All-Time High

Bitcoin (BTC) hit $58,332.36, a new all-time high, according to data at CoinDesk.com.

The leading cryptocurrency has been marking a steady stream of new highs for months.

This latest, coming midday on Sunday EST, shows the run isn't letting up.

One recent prediction came this past week from Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital. He believes the price of Bitcoin is going to reach $100,000 by the end of the year.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

