Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Disney, QuantumScape, Tesla, Walmart And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

The week's bullish calls included a rebounding entertainment giant, a well-positioned homebuilder and a retail giant with prospects.

An EV maker facing softening demand and a couple of overvalued stocks were among the bearish calls seen.

The Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 ended the past week more or less flat, while the Nasdaq slipped less than 2%. It was a week that started with a major winter storm that slammed parts of the country not prepared for such weather, likely resulting in a long recovery and widespread fallout.

While the WallStreetBets crowd may have moved on, the recent short squeeze drama has drawn attention from Congress, regulators and the courts.

Bitcoin (BTC) continued to soar last week, and with it speculation about where the cryptocurrency is headed.

On the pandemic front, as another COVID-19 vaccine nears approval, concerns about shortages and fears about new variants of the disease linger.

Note that the leading electric vehicle maker has slashed prices on some models and has refreshed others. Conventional automakers (and notable others) are intent on raising their EV game as well. However, it seems a scarcity of semiconductors has pit automakers against smartphone makers.

And this past week, Wall Street got a look at what Warren Buffett and other big investors have been doing with their portfolios.

Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

"Why 4 Analysts Think Disney Can Thrive Now And After The Pandemic" by Melanie Schaffer examines why Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) could see strong growth in 2021 from demand in two main areas.

In Jayson Derrick's "Why 4 Analysts Like Walmart's Stock After Pullback," see why some Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) analysts recommend buying the dip and why the bullish picture remains, despite last week's earnings miss.

In "QuantumScape Could Have Breakthrough EV Battery Technology: Wedbush," Chris Katje focuses on one analyst's takeaways in the fourth-quarter earnings report from Quantumscape Corp (NYSE: QS). Should investors be excited about the future of this lithium battery maker?

With spring right around the corner, homebuilder KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is well positioned for 2021. So says Priya Nigam's "Goldman Sachs Upgrades KB Home As Selling Season Begins."

Wayne Duggan's "4 Reasons This Analyst Is Bullish On Charles Schwab" discusses why a top analyst came down firmly on the bullish side of a recent bull-bear debate on Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW).

For additional bullish calls of the past week, also have a look at the following:

Bears

In Shanthi Rexaline's "Tesla Bear Gordon Johnson: EV Price Cuts Point To Softening Demand," find out why another round of price cuts for electric vehicles roused a longtime Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) bear last week.

"Roku Had A 'Stellar' Quarter, But Is The Stock Valued Too High Right Now?" by Jayson Derrick makes the case that the valuation of Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock is too rich, at least according to one analyst.

Melanie Schaffer's "Why BofA Is Cautious On Tyson Foods' 2021 Outlook" shows why Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) has few catalysts to boost its balance sheet going forward, given its delayed outlook for chicken profitability.

Compared to its peers, SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) stock seems expensive, according to "Why BofA Is Bearish On SunPower" by Priya Nigam. Is the solar panel maker waffling on maintaining revenue growth?

For more bearish takes, be sure to check out these posts:

