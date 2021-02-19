Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Taoping Hires Great Bay Capital As Blockchain Consultant, Shares Spike
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 11:34am   Comments
Share:
  • Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOPengaged Great Bay Capital Investment Limited as a consultant for a two-year term effective February 19, 2021.
  • Great Bay will provide the company with investment opportunities regarding blockchain and digital assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, introduce the company to potential investors, present potential blockchain industry M&A targets, assist in completing relevant due diligence work, and propose M&A plans.
  • Under the agreement, Taoping will issue a warrant to Great Bay to purchase one million shares at $3.50 per share.
  • "It's time for TAOP to embrace the opportunities in the blockchain industry and digital assets, especially Bitcoin," said Taoping CEO Jianghuai Lin.
  • Price action: TAOP shares are up 25.7% at $7.24 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TAOP)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Deere Beats Q4 Expectations
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin BlockchainCryptocurrency News Markets Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com