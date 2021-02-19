Taoping Hires Great Bay Capital As Blockchain Consultant, Shares Spike
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) engaged Great Bay Capital Investment Limited as a consultant for a two-year term effective February 19, 2021.
- Great Bay will provide the company with investment opportunities regarding blockchain and digital assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, introduce the company to potential investors, present potential blockchain industry M&A targets, assist in completing relevant due diligence work, and propose M&A plans.
- Under the agreement, Taoping will issue a warrant to Great Bay to purchase one million shares at $3.50 per share.
- "It's time for TAOP to embrace the opportunities in the blockchain industry and digital assets, especially Bitcoin," said Taoping CEO Jianghuai Lin.
- Price action: TAOP shares are up 25.7% at $7.24 on the last check Friday.
